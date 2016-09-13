15 migrants from Asia and Ksovo identified at border with Serbia in past 48 hours

Two groups of migrants, a total of 15 persons that came from the Asian area and Kosovo, were detected in the last 48 hours by the border policemen from Sannicolau Mare area, during their surveillance operations at the West border.

“Monday evening, around 12:10 hours, border policemen within the Sannicolau Mare Sector of the Border Police, noticed, with the help of the thermal vision truck, a group of persons who was on foot, crossing the field, trying to illegally cross the Serbian border, heading to the border villages Valcani-Beba Veche. Right away the border police officers, alongside Timis gendarmes started a specific operation, capturing near the border village Valcani, 11 men that were taken in and sent to Border Police Headquarters for investigations,” a press release of Timis Border Police sent to Agerpres on Tuesday reveals.

The detected persons didn’t have their identification documents on them, and following the preliminary inquiry it was established that they were Afghan citizens, two Pakistanis and one Iraqi, between the ages of 14 and 35. They stated they left Serbia with the intention to reach a state in the Western Europe.

A night before that, the border policemen from the same unit, identifed on the shore of the Mures River, heading to the border village Saravale, four men that weren’t able to justify their presence in the area. The persons in question were taken in at the Sannicolau Mare Border Police Headquarters, where it was established that they are Kosovo citizens, seeking asylum and accommodated at the Timis County Immigration Service, between the ages 20 and 25 years.

The investigation established that the men were on their second attempt to illegally cross the border to Hungary, on September 6 they were found by border policemen trying to illegally cross the border. On that date, a criminal case was filed against them for attempting to illegally cross the border and they were handed over to the institutions in charge, for legal measures.

In both cases investigations are being conducted on the criminal charges of fraudulent state border crossing, respectively fraudulent state border crossing attempt.

Moreover, the Serbian authorities were contacted in order to start a joint investigation of the incident recorded on September 12 and in order to enforce the readmission agreement.