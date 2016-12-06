17 Reasons to visit Finland in 2017

Finland is a country of thousands of lakes and forests, it’s air being one of the cleanest in the world. Over 70 % of Finland is taken over by beautiful forest – more than any other European country. The 188 000 lakes of Finland, on the other hand, are so vast that Finland has most water in relation to land mass of all the countries in the world. This water is also some of the cleanest.

If you wish to pay a visit to Santa, admire the Northern Lights or experience the peace of the countryside & cottage life, than Finland is the right place to go. Lonely Planet listed Finland as one of the TOP 3 travel destinations for 2017.

www.visitfinland.com provides us 17 reasons to plan a trip to Finland next year:

Centenary – 2017 is the year that marks the 100 th Anniversary of Finland Independence. The theme of this celebratory year is “Together”. There will be organized lot of events to celebrate the centenary.

Photo: Thomas Kast – Salamapaja