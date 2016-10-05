200 Romanian, Diaspora entrepreneurs to attend “Business Summit – Together for Romania”

As many as 100 successful entrepreneurs will meet other 100 Romanian entrepreneurs from Diaspora in the first edition of a “Business Summit – Together for Romania” event organized in Bucharest 6 through 9 October, on Wednesday announced the founders of Repatriot – a repatriation through entrepreneurship of the Romanians from abroad project.

The summit is backed by the Presidential Administration, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) through the Department for the Relations with Romanians Abroad, Invest Romania, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and Links Associates.

Repatriot opened this year the first communication channel between the local administrations and the Romanians who wish to return to the country. The platform will grant quick access to opportunities in Romania and will put them into contact with local administration officials.

According to the project’s initiators, the partner mayoralties will have a person delegate to keep in touch with the project’s volunteers in order to communicate faster the investment opportunities or jobs in their area. In this respect, the www.repatriot.ro platform will be their liaison point.

Among the next period objectives of the Repatriot team is the day of 15 August, Saint Mary’s Day, the Diaspora Day dedicated to Romanians abroad. On this occasion, local authorities will be able to organize events for the Romanians who have left the country.

The Repatriot programme debuted with an info campaign and nine conferences in Turin, Milan, Valencia, Madrid, London, Dublin, Alba Iulia, Munich and Focsani, attended by over 1,500 emigrated Romanians. On 1 December 2015, over 150 participants have launched “The New Declaration of Alba Iulia” aiming to unite the two Romanias – the Diaspora and the Country – and to determine the authorities to consider the Diaspora a national priority.

According to the ‘Romanians of the Diaspora’ research carried by Open-I Research at end-2015 for Romanian Business Leaders (RBL), 62pct of the Romanians interviewed said they wished to invest in Romania, mainly in tourism and agriculture. At the same time, corruption is the main obstacle they face when wanting to open a business in the country (83pct), and yet 58pct of them said they would return to Romania to be with their loved ones.

The Romanian Business Leaders foundation is an apolitical, nongovernmental and non-profit organisation. Its target is to develop a platform of action and social involvement for the private sector’s leaders. Its aim is Romania to become a better country for responsible business and this way for all of the Romanians.

‘Diaspora Business Summit – Together for Romania’ meeting at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday in the ‘Diaspora Business Summit – Together for Romania’ meeting, reads a release by the Presidential Administration on Wednesday.

The meeting scheduled to start at 10:00 am will be attended by Romanian entrepreneurs from the country and abroad, says the release, with a view to develop business and investment opportunities in Romania.