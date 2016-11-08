2012-2016 Parliament at end of term, Senate goes on vacation

The Senate is Parliament’s first Chamber to go on vacation because of the elections campaign. Starting next week and until the end of the current Parliament, Senators will work on Mondays and Tuesday within the special commissions, and will be present in local constituencies on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays, Senate Deputy Speaker Ioan Chelaru (PSD) announced.

“We have approved the working schedule for this week and next week. (…) Next week the schedule will mean work within the commissions on Monday and Tuesday and within local constituencies on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (…) In principle, the schedule will be the same until the end of this Parliament. If urgent matters are to appear, exceptional situations, the Standing Bureau and then the plenum will be convened. Otherwise, in principle, special commissions [will convene] two days per week, because very many of them have work to do,” Chelaru stated on Monday, after the meeting of the Senate’s Standing Bureau was adjourned.

Asked whether the Senate will have other plenum meetings scheduled in the following weeks, Ioan Chelaru said that Monday’s plenum could be “this Parliament’s last.”

Constitutional amendment on defining marriage as the union between a man and a woman, on Senate’s order of the day

The citizens’ initiative to amend the Constitution in order to redefine marriage as a union between a man and a woman was included on the Senate’s order of the day on Monday, parliamentary sources stating that the goal was to eliminate the risk that its path along the legislative circuit would start all over again.

Senate Deputy Speaker Ioan Chelaru stated that the bill on the citizens’ initiative to define the family as a union between a man and a woman entered the order of the day of Monday’s plenum meeting.

“It is in, it is on the order of the day today,” Chelaru announced, pointing out that the document was last on the order of the day.

According to parliamentary sources, the decision to include the bill on the order of the day was taken following an analysis conducted by the Senate’s leadership and was based on procedural grounds.

If it had not been introduced on the order of the day, the bill would not have continued its legislative path. After the dissolving of the current Parliament it would have had to restart its path along the whole legislative circuit, including its analysis within the commissions,” the sources said.

According to the sources, the bill was not going to be voted on Monday. Instead, future Senators will debate it after the December 11th parliamentary elections.

Two pension basis point hikes starting on 1 January 2017, tacitly adopted

On Monday, the Senate tacitly adopted two bills, one stipulating the hiking to 1,072 lei of the pension basis point on 1 January 2017, and to over 1,200 lei on 1 July 2017, and the second stipulating the hiking of farmers’ pensions.

The first bill, tabled by several MPs, mostly from PSD, stipulates that the value of the pension basis point should not be lower than 40 percent of the average gross salary used to calculate the social benefits budget, starting on 1 January 2017, and not lower than 45 percent of the average gross salary used to calculate the social benefits budget, starting on 1 July 2017.

The average gross salary used to calculate the social benefits budget in 2016 stood at 2,681 lei, and the value of the pension basis point stood at 871.7 lei. If the level stipulated by the bill were to remain in force, then the pension basis point would grow to 1,072 lei on 1 January 2017 and 1,206 lei on 1 July 2017.

The other bill stipulates the hiking of farmers’ pensions, Haralambie Vochitoiu, one of its signatories, claiming that it is “the Government’s job” to search for solutions to implement it.

According to the proposed bill amending law no.263 on the public-sector pensions system, the pensions of former members of agricultural cooperatives are to be hiked to 500 lei through the payment of a social indemnity.

“We have to adopt this bill which is so necessary for those who now earn a pension of just 350 lei. 500 lei is insufficient at any rate, but I foresee the wailing chorus at the Finance Ministry, which will tell us that there are no funds. (…) I would prefer not to hear once again that it’s impossible. The Government should look for solutions for these Romanians who worked in agriculture and who contributed to the construction of this country throughout their lives,” Haralambie Vochitoiu stated during the Labour Commission’s debates.

Both bills received favourable reports from the special commissions. The deadline for tacit adoption expired on November 2, for both bills.

The bills will next go to the Lower Chamber, the latter debating them as the decisive parliamentary Chamber.