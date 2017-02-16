2016, a good year for UPC Romania

Robert Redeleanu, UPC Romania & UPC Hungary CEO: “We have closed a year we are very proud of”.

UPC Romania, a subsidiary of Liberty Global, the largest international TV & broadband company, has closed 2016 with very good results, increasing performance across all business segments. UPC Romania’s annual net revenues increased last year by 8.8%, from 633.3 million RON in 2015 to 689.3 million RON in 2016.

UPC has gained 52,700 new clients, up by 4.2% year-on-year, the company thus surpassing 1.29 million clients. Its coverage area also grew by 10%, UPC’s digital services being available in 2,838,400 million households in Romania by the end of 2016.

With an annual growth of 7%, UPC’s RGU numbers reached 2,273,600 (including DTH) at the end of the year: in 2016, UPC added 146,000 RGUs as compared with the previous year.

UPC Romania’s internet service continues to be the segment with the highest growth potential and makes a significant contribution to the company’s positive results. UPC added 46,600 new high-speed Internet subscriptions during 2016, which translates to an annual growth of 9.5% (535,400 Internet subscriptions). 180,000 customers chose the new CONNECT BOX modem last year, receiving the best in-home Wi-Fi experience. Also, digital cable television continued to bring new customers to UPC in 2016, with 47,200 new subscriptions and a base growth of 640,400, delivering annual growth of 8%. In October 2016, UPC launched the innovative media box HORIZON, offering customers a completely new television experience.

Landline phone services also registered a positive evolution last year, the company registering a 16.5% year-on-year growth in the number of customers on this segment. Mobile phone services are for the time being not included in UPC Romania’s plans, in contrast to UPC Hungary for instance, which is offering these services. “Various concepts are being tested at Liberty Global level. Building the networks from the ground up, or joint-ventures, or acquisitions; it differs from country to country,” the company CEO stated.

All these positive results are also reflected on the company’s employees, the average salary within UPC Romania growing by around 5-7 percent last year, according to the CEO.

This year, “our ambition is to maintain this growth rhythm, not much is changed strategically – we are continuing to expand our coverage, we are very competitive on Internet, TV and entertainment. The economic context should help the business, and here I’m also talking about stability and predictability in the political-socio-economic area,” Robert Redeleanu stated at a press conference.

“With our innovative products, CONNECT Box and HORIZON, and a strong nationwide expansion strategy, we are committed to bringing the best entertainment and best connectivity to UPC customers,” Redeleanu added. Thirty percent of the company’s turnover (approximately 50 million EUR) is going into the company’s nationwide expansion. UPC currently has 40% coverage at national level.