2016 “George Enescu” International Contest opens with gala concert

The 2016 edition of the “George Enescu” International Contest will open on Saturday at the Romanian Athenaeum with a gala concert, having as guests Anna Trifu (violin), Valentin Radutiu (cello) and Mihai Ritivoiu (piano), award winners in previous editions of the competition.

The “George Enescu” Philharmonic Orchestra, under Horia Andreescu’s conductor’s baton, will perform as a first Sebastian Androne’s piece “Tektonum,” the winner of the last edition of the composition section. Moreover, the programme includes Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major, Op. 56, and Respighi’s “Pini di Roma” (Pines of Rome) Symphonic Poem.

Between September 3 and 25, a number of 196 young artists from 38 countries (among which Germany, South Korea, Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, Russia, the Czech Republic, China, US, Canada, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Japan) will be in Bucharest to live the dream of becoming great musicians of the world, within the 2016 edition of the “George Enescu” International Contest.

Conducted in a new concept, the Contest also brings on the same stage famous artists – members of the jury, winners in the previous editions who have built an international career, as well as the winners in the 2014 competition, who will hold extraordinary recitals. In this year’s edition, the Enescu Contest also brings as a first live broadcasts abroad.

The four competition sections are: Violin (with 56 artists selected by the specialist jury), Cello (53 artists), Piano (53 artists) and Composition (34 works).

The jury is made up of 34 international figures in the classical music from Romania and abroad, among whom: David Geringas, Arto Noras, Marin Cazacu – in the Cello section, Pierre Amoyal, Silvia Marcovici, Mihaela Martin, Florin Croitoru and Remus Azoitei – in the Violin section, Peter Donohoe, Gabriel Tacchino, Viniciu Moroianu – in the Piano section, Zygmunt Krauze, Peter Ruzicka, Adrian Iorgulescu and Dan Dediu – in the Composition section.