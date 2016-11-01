25 years of partnership between Romania and the World Bank. Iohannis: Romania still has poorly-performing areas, unfinished processes

At a meeting on Tuesday hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to celebrate 25 years of partnership between Romania and the World Bank, President Klaus Iohannis underlined the significant role played by the World Bank in Romania’s reforms in this lapse of time.

“Besides the symbolic charge of this anniversary, we have to acknowledge that we still have poorly-performing areas and unfinished processes. We surely could have better capitalised on the benefits of our European Union membership. We could have better used the assistance international organisations such as the World Bank would provide us. The partnership between the World Bank Group and Romania is the expression of ample cooperation in various social uneconomic areas, while also reflecting complex developments in the role played by the World Bank in Romania’s reforms,” said Iohannis.

He added that continuing reforms is essential if Romania is to achieve sustainable development and an economy that generates prosperity for the citizens.

“We need efficient administering that will fully meet the needs of our citizens. We appreciate the World Bank’s contribution to improving governance in Romania. Poverty alleviation, along with the advancement of inclusive development is yet another priority in our partnership with the World Bank. Only a fairer and more prosperous to all Romania can be a stronger Romania at European and global levels. Essential sectors such as education and healthcare are the core of a better performing Romania,” added Iohannis.

Cooperation with the World Bank, he said, has generated mutual benefits.

“We can safely say that this has been a successful partnership having considerably developed over the years. Twenty-five years of continual World Bank activity in Romania is no little thing. The World Bank has been with Romanian ever since Romania’s transition toward a market economy, having supported our bid for EU membership as well as post-accession and convergence agendas,” said Iohannis.

He added that over the past 25 years, Romania has changed as a result of its modernisation bid, having started on a rising economic trend. He voiced hope that World Bank’s involvement in Romania will continue by the development of new successful projects, so that the results of the partnership may become a model for other countries pursuing reforms.

Also attending the anniversary meeting were Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, members of his Cabinet and presidential advisers.

PM Ciolos: Romania seeks to become provider of best practices for implementation of global sustainable development goals

Romania has set itself as a target in the coming years shifting from beneficiary into a provider of best practices for the implementation of the global sustainable development goals, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos told the meeting on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace celebrating the 25th anniversary of Romania’s partnership with the World Bank Group.

Referring to Romania’s roadmap in the past 25 years, Ciolos emphasized the importance of the “democratic direction that has been steadily followed throughout these years” and that it has become “irreversible”.

The Premier added that the domestic challenges facing Romania are “primarily related to consolidation and sustainability by in-depth enforcement of good governance both in public administration and the management of public money in state-run companies, but secondly to regional cohesion and social inclusion.”

“We need to reduce the gaps separating various social groups, and those among the regions of Romania, between rural and urban areas, through social inclusion measures, effective anti-poverty measures, but also by encouraging entrepreneurship,” said Ciolos.

“As far as good governance is concerned, we are strongly engaged in the fight against corruption and the support of justice reform, and in August we completed a new anticorruption strategy, a clear strategy that does not leave room for interpretation and that would be easy to apply by the institutions it is intended for, this time with focus on prevention,” said Ciolos.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the measures taken to speed up programs for the prioritization and rendering efficient of public spending, and the resumption of the implementation of corporate governance in state-owned companies with support from the World Bank, which provided technical assistance with the drafting of the regulations for the enforcement of Law No. 111 / 2016 on corporate governance of public enterprises.

As regards poverty reduction and the social inclusion policy, Ciolos mentioned that also this year the government has been working actively on an integrated package of over 40 measures to combat poverty. He also reminded measures to reduce school dropout rates and those aimed at motivating teachers in the educational process, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Ciolos also mentioned the measures envisaged by the government to narrow development gaps among regions.