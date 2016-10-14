250 seats available throughout the country to the SuperCoders programming workshops organized by Orange Romania

SuperCoders travels in the country to discover 250 talented children, willing to learn programming. Thus, this year, the SuperCoders workshops will be held in 5 cities: Bucharest, Ploiesti, Targoviste, Pitesti and Ramnicu Valcea. Registrations can be made by email, at csr@orange.ro.

SuperCoders is a programming workshop specially designed for children aged from 10 to 13, to teach them the first steps in the world of coding as easy and funny as possible. The workshop aims to teach them how to use the time spent in front of the computer in a useful way.

The theme of this SuperCoders edition is “the school of the future”, where children are encouraged to imagine how the school will look in the near future. Around this theme, kids will learn how to create animations, interactive stories and games through the drag&drop technique and using the SCRATCH programming language. Besides little robots and creative technologies, children will be introduced to the first programming concepts and mathematical logic that will help them to have ideas in the digital world.

The Orange trainers will explain them the basic elements of the Scratch language, providing them with examples of animations and games developed in Scratch for children. Thus, with the support of the specialists and of a virtual little robot, kids will visit the school of the future and will provide new solutions to protect the environment. In the end, participants to SuperCoders will be able to register their works in the contest launched by Orange for COP 22, where there will be presented the winning SuperCoders animation.

SuperCoders isa t its 4th edition within Code Week, and this year will be held in 15 countries where Orange group is present.

Details of the seminar:

Bucharest – October 15, from 10.00 to 14.00, at Orange Green Court, on the 4 Gara Herastrau Street

Ploiesti – October 17, from 14.00 to 17.00, at Hotel Central, 1 Republicii Blvd.

Targoviste – October 18, from 14.00 to 17.00, at Hotel Nova, 14 Arsenalului Street

Pitesti – October 19, from 14.00 to 17.00, at Hotel Ramada, 31 Bucuresti Road

Ramnicu Valcea – October 20, from 14.00 to 17.00, at Hotel Sofianu, located on Stirbei Voda Road

Each workshop has 50 available places, selected depending on the order of the subscriptions. The access is free. Registrations can be made by email, at csr@orange.ro, mentioning the name of the child, the age and the accompanying adult. The detailed schedule will be subsequently announced, by email, after the confirmation of the registration.

The event is organized by Orange Romania with the support of Simplon Romania. More details about #SuperCoders are available at www.orange.ro/about/noutati-ro.html.