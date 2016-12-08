25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of December 8, 1991. President Iohannis: 1991 Constitution – a success; debate needed to decide on fundamental law reform

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the fundamental law of 1991 proved to be a success, underscoring that a debate is needed to decide on the Constitution reform.

“The enshrining of the fundamental rights of the citizens in the Constitution, including their protection in practice by the courts and the Constitutional Court, were the premises of consolidating the western democratic principles in the Romanian society. For all these reasons we can say that the fundamental law adopted in 1991 and revised in 2003 was a success,” Iohannis said at the national symposium “Traditions, present and prospects of Romanian constitutionalism,” devoted to the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of December 8, 1991 organised at the Palace of Parliament.

He maintained that a quarter of a century is a long enough period to allow the evaluation of the impact the Constitution has had on the society, the Romanian political and institutional system, and the citizens’ rights and freedoms.

“This assessment should be done objectively, responsibly, with professionalism and detached from momentary political passions or context-related interests of politicians. A consistent debate is needed on the level of the entire society and a look into the future to decide about the reform of the fundamental law,” President Klaus Iohannis argued.

According to him, after 1991 Romania had a solid constitutional framework, which firmly established a commitment to democracy, rule of law, the guarantee of the fundamental rights and freedoms.

“A Constitution is not only a fundamental law, but also a declaration of principles and a projection for the future,” the head of state showed.

He underscored that in democracy the Constitution is the “link uniting the citizens around an axis of values.”

“It is an instrument for keeping the balance between the state authorities and between the authorities and the citizens. Thus, it can provide certainty and bring social peace,” Iohannis believes.

The head of state added that the fundamental law was an important factor of consolidating democracy and the rule of law in Romania, bringing to mind the accession to the EU and NATO.

Iohannis underscored that Romania has undergone after the ’90s various stages and gas gained in terms of values and democratic consolidation, rule of law.

“These gains are ours, they belong to all of us. They must be kept and capitalised on with every democratic exercise, regardless of who would win the elections and hold power at some point,” he said.

“I want CCR to remain vigilant and constantly protect essence of democratic regime”

President Klaus Iohannis also said on Thursday that he wants the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to remain vigilant and constantly protect the essence of the democratic regime.

“Your institution has guaranteed through its case law the observance of the constitutional values, both as regards the relations among state authorities and their relations with the citizens. I want for all of us that the constitutional litigation court remains vigilant and constantly protect the essence of the democratic regime in Romania,” the head of state said at the Palace of Parliament.

Also attending the event were CCR representatives, head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Daniel Horodniceanu, presidential adviser Simina Tanasescu, parliamentarians.