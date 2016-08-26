2nd Infantry Brigade ‘Rovine’ celebrates 100 years since Romania enters WWI

On the celebration of 100 years since Romania has entered the first world war troops with the 2nd Infantry Brigade ‘Rovine’ will once again cross the Carpathians symbolically. The Craiova-based military will march on Saturday from 9pm to 10pm on the National Road DN 66 (E79), a route including the Meri train station – the Lainici Halt (on the Jiu Valley).

According to data released by the 2nd Infantry Brigade ‘Rovine’, this march will mark as it did a hundred years ago the moment our Army’s troops were conquering the mountain passes of the Carpathians, in order to allow the crossing of the Romanian divisions under offensive.

When closing the tactical march, the military with the 2nd Infantry Brigade ‘Rovine’ will keep a moment of silence, lay wreaths and light candels at the General Ioan Dragalina’s Memorial, located near the Lainici Halt.

Alongside the military of the large Craiova unit will participate war veterans, military in reserve and retreat, and members of the National Cult Heroes’ Organisation – Queen Maria.

100 years since Romania’s entry into WWI marked in Paris through photo exhibition

The photo exhibition ‘Romanian Army into First World War’ was on display on Friday in Paris, in the organization of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) and the National Defence Ministry (MApN), with support from the French Defence Ministry.

“On Friday, 26 August at Chateau de Vincennes in Paris was displayed the photo exhibition ‘Romanian Army in the First World War’, organized by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the National Defence Ministry, with support by the French Defence Ministry. This exhibition marks the centennial of Romania’s entry into the first world conflagration and it celebrates the brotherhood in arms between the Romanian Army and the French Army, forged by the military mission of Gral Henri Berthelot,” specifies in a release sent to Agerpres the MApN.