3 Questions about Romanians traveling to Austria answered by CEE Region Manager of the Austrian National Tourism Office, Carmen Breuss

What do Romanian guests appreciate first and foremost in Austria?

The proximity and accessibility, the modern infrastructure of the cable transportation, the roads, but also the wide range of hotels, the price – performance ratio, the quality of the services, hospitality and, above all, the uncomplicated access to nature.

The majority of the Romanians visit Austria in winter, is there also potential in summer?



Austria is not yet perceived by the Romanians as a summer destination, but we definitely see growth opportunities here. Romanians are very fond of bathing, so we are looking at a potential for bathing lakes due to our water quality, which is very good. In addition to that, our target group is increasing the number of cyclists who are enthusiastic about an active nature experience and active holidays together with their families. Therefore, a combination of cycling in a natural environment would be a good starting point for a summer holiday.

What role does the Internet play for the Romanians?

The online sector has increased massively in Romania: at the end of 2015 there were around 9 million internet users, of which 6,5 mill. were daily online, either at home or at work. 84% of them search for any type of information on the internet, 50% of the young people purchase online and almost 60% of the internet users aged under 45 ask the internet before making decisions.

In 2015 alone, the number of mobile Internet users has doubled. So almost every second Romanian with mobile internet access is looking for holidays on a smartphone. Let´s also bear in mind the fact that in Romania there are 22 mill. phones, 55% of which are smartphones. Also the use of social media is another significant characteristic of the local online market: Romanians passionately share pictures during their holidays, but are also fond of online sharing communities.

So, accordingly to this consumer behaviour, in the areas of interest for the Romanians, WLAN is available almost everywhere free of charge, including some of the slopes.

Having all this valuable information on hand and ascertaining the massive online development, we are looking forward to seeing the future outcome of the e-travel uprise.

