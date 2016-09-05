50% higher profit in the first half of 2016 for the URBB brewer *20% increase compared to the last year for the Tuborg brand

The company United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), whose portfolio includes the brands Tuborg, Carlsberg, Holsten, SKOL, Guinness, Weihenstephaner Hefe WeissBier, Kilkenny, the Somersby premium cider, as well as the Granini juices, reported positive results for the first half of the year 2016, registering an increase of the turnover of 25 percent and a profit with 50 percent higher, compared to the same period of the last year. Tuborg, the key-brand in the URBB portfolio, is the most well sold international beer brand on the Romanian market, registering an increase of volume of 20 percent in the first 8 months of the year, compared to the same period of the previous year.

“We are glad that our sustained efforts and strategies from the beginning of the year led to increasing results in 2016 for URBB brands both at general and individual level. A special reason to be proud is the 20 percent increase of the Tuborg brand, the most well sold international beer brand in Romania, with a market share of 23 percent in the premium segment. Our goal is to maintain the sustained growth until the end of the year, while for 2017 we aim to accelerate these positive results” stated Shachar Shaine, URBB President. “The factors that contributed to this increase are reducing VAT on beer, a not so rainy summer, the tourism in Romania which increased with 10 percent, the HoReCa market – people are going out more and consuming outside more than home. All these things had an influence on how Romanian people are spending their money”, stated URBB President on the occasion of a conference held at the Tuborg brewery in Pantelimon. A special impact was caused by the marketing strategies coordinated by Paul Markovits, Marketing Vice President, including the “Tuborg gives the lead”, with more than 1.4 million participants, where the great prize was an apartment in Constanta.

URBB reports an increasing development in the first 8 months of the year, both in terms of volume and amount, for the entire portfolio. Thus, the sales volume has increased with 10 percent on the internal market and with 13 percent in total, cumulating also the exports in Albania, Macedonia, Turkey, Hungary and Republic of Moldova. From the whole portfolio, the export percentage represents 10 percent of the production, while 5 years ago it wasn’t exceeding 5 percent.

Shachar Shaine mentioned in the same press conference that the premium and superpremium brands, including the import brands of these categories, have increased this year more than the local brands or the ones positioned in the economy area. This was reflected also by the 4 percent decrease of the PET beer sales and by the 5 percent increase of the bottled and draft beer.

According to the company’s representatives, the brewery has functioned at the maximum capacity in July and August, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, producing around 1 million liters of beer per day. In this context, Tuborg takes into account investments in order to increase the production capacity for the next year. Other future plans of the brewer are related to the policy of closing to the society and to the consumers by opening the factory gates to be visited, the continuation of the program “A different School” organized by Granini.

Over the time, the brewer has maintained itself active and involved in the environment protection matters, focusing on a cleaner environment and a better lifestyle. One of the measures adopted by the company is recycling of packaging.

This year, URBB has included two new products in its portfolio. In response to the trends of the premium consumption, the brewer currently imports the Weihenstephaner Hefe WeissBier beer, one of the most appreciated weizen beers in the world, produced by a centuries-old tradition. At the same time, the company has released Tuborg Shot, a unique product in its segment.