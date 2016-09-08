55 Metropolitan Life representatives from 24 countries, volunteers in Romania

Last weekend, 55 Metropolitan Life representatives from 24 countries have worked for a day on the site of Habitat for Humanity Romania in the 5th district of Bucharest, to support the rehabilitation and energy efficiency of the Secondary School no.125.

More than 300 children and 50 teachers will start the new school year in a healthier and more welcoming environment. The initiative to renovate and work on the energy efficiency of this school is part of the project called “A new school, a better future”, developed by Habitat for Humanity Romania.

The 55 Metropolitan Life representatives join the 100 volunteers from abroad and from the Romanian companies who have brought their contribution during the summer holiday to the works and to turning the Secondary School no.125 in a healthy and welcoming environment for children and teachers. Being located in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Bucharest, the Secondary School no.125 was seriously damaged, being only one of the Romanian schools that need to be renovated. The rehabilitation of the schools is an important step of the social inclusion of the children from disadvantaged families.

“Most of the children from the School no.125 come from a vulnerable environment, so that Metropolitan Life is excited to join Habitat for Humanity and to offer a better future to the pupils and their families, as well as to their community”, stated Dirk Ostijn, CEO at MetLife Europe.

“School is the second home for our children. It’s the place where they load with hopes, dreams and plans for the future. We are glad to host Metropolitan Life volunteers on our site in Bucharest and we are grateful to them for helping us to offer a proper environment to the educational process for 300 children coming from financially disadvantaged families”, stated Greg Foster, Area Vice President Europe Middle East and Africa.

Metropolitan Life and MetLife Foundation donated USD 500,000 for CSR projects, developed in 2015 and continued in 2016 and 2017. Moreover, in 2016 Metropolitan Life invested USD 200,000 in CSR projects from local funds. Projects supported by Metropolitan Life are focused on social and financial inclusion, including on financial education of children and young people from various social categories.