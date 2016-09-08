6th edition of the Balkanik Festival to kick off in Bucharest on Friday: Concerts, shows, alternative events and exhibits

The sixth edition of the Balkanik Festival, a platform reuniting music from Eastern Europe and Syria, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and India’s Rajasthan on the same stage, will open on Friday, at 2 pm in Bucharest Uranus Gardens, organizers say.

According to a press release to Agerpres, the festival taking place September 9-11 will also offer, besides the daily concerts in Uranus Gardens, alternative events, acrobatics shows, brass band jams, photography exhibits, live demonstration of forgotten crafts, a fair bringing together 37 artisans and contemporary designers, not to mention the usual food court and coffee lounge.

A themed movie show and a permanent painting exhibit under Catalina Cosoiu’s signature will kick off the festival at Mansia Hub at no 13 Stelea Spataru street. The exhibit will be open until September 11.

Saturday will see a jam session reuniting Zece Prajini Shukar Brass Band and Alien Fanfare (Fanfara Extraterestra) from 4 pm-6pm, while on Sunday the Italians from Actores Alidos-Galanias are set to enchant with a collection of Sardegnan women’s songs, rewritten in polyphonic key by Valeria Pilia, the quartet’s leader.

The three-day festival will also host two permanent documentary photography and one collage exhibits: “The Last Transhumance” – Dragos Lumpan’s selection of pictures he too during his ethnographic and sociological project dealing with the way of life European shepherds have been preserving for millennia, Cristian Bonciocat’s “Demolished Bucharest” and Creionetica’s “B Cause”, a collage focusing on social justice, human rights, environment protection, freedom of the press and equality.

Uranus Gardens will also host for all three days of the festival, starting with 2 pm, a crafts fair with demonstrations of crafts and forgotten trades demonstrations. Traditional ceramics, wicker crafts, silversmith and tinker demonstration will also be part of the show.

Blakanik Festival is funded by ARCUB through its “Bucharest – the Invisible city” cultural program and is organized by Metropolis Cultural Association, with the support of Mayor’s Office in Bucharest 5th District, The National Cultural Fund Administration, and Instituto Italiano di Cultura Romania