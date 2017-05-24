75 Romanian citizens are granted certificates to run in local elections in Italy

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that 75 Romanian citizens residing in Italy have applied for and received the necessary certificates to register their candidacy for the local elections in the Peninsula.

“The certificate issued by the Permanent Electoral Authority attests to the fact that, according to the records of the Romanian authorities, the applicants have no interdictions regarding the exercise of electoral rights, nor are they subject to a final court decision to convict them through the loss of electoral rights,” reads a press release of AEP on Wednesday.

Of the 75 potential Romanian candidates in local elections in Italy, 51 are women and 24 are men.

“The average age of Romanian citizens intending to enter the electoral race for a local councilor position in Italy is 39, the local elections are to be held in Italy on June 11, in 1,021 localities,” mentions AEP.