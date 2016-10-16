A 28 years old parachute jumper died after falling from 3,000 meters. He had 400 jumps under his belt

A sports parachute jumper died on Saturday after jumping from the airplane during an exercise, but his parachute didn’t open. The incident was seen by a passerby who called 112, alerting the authorities.

“We have been informed that a parachute jumper felt somewhere on the area of the Luncani locality, dying on the impact. The young man is 28 years old and he is from Cluj-Napoca. He is an amateur parachute jumper. After investigations, we will establish how the accident occurred”, stated the Cluj County Police Inspectorate spokesman, Daniel Graur.

In his turn, the chief of the Cluj Ambulance, Horia Simu, stated that the death of the parachute jumper occurred instantly on the impact with the ground, after his parachute apparently didn’t open.

The Cluj Police Department opened on Saturday afternoon a criminal file in rem for manslaughter in the case of the young man who died after falling with his parachute from an altitude of approx. 3,000 meters, according to the spokesman of the Cluj Police Inspectorate, Daniel Graur, quoted by news.ro.

The parachute jumper who died on Saturday in the area of the Luncani aerodrome, Cluj County, named Vlad Lupas, had 400 jumps under his belt; according to the preliminary information, it seems that the reserve parachute has accidentally opened while he was in the plane.

The skydiving instructor Doru Baciu, who was in the plane with Vlad Lupas, stated on Saturday to the press that the young man who died was a parachute jumper since 2010.

“He started in 2010, and he had 400 jumps under his belt. During the flight on Saturday, its reserve parachute has opened unawares while he was in the plane, it pulled him out and clung to the airplane’s wing. I think the situation overwhelmed him. The main parachute didn’t open”, stated Baciu.

He added that a similar incident occurred to him two years ago, but he managed to recover and to land well.

Vlad Lupas is the commercial manager of the Salad Box restaurant chain.

The business led by Vlad Lupas was started in 2012, by an initial investment of EUR 25,000.

Two years after inaugurating the first Salad Box restaurant, the owners have opened other 25 points in the most important 13 cities in the country, as well as in shopping centers from Budapest and Heilbronn, Germany, the annual turnover reaching more than EUR 10 million last year.

The incident resulting in the death of Vlad Lupas occurred on Saturday, around 11.00 am, according to the representatives of the Cluj Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. The young man was in an airplane of the Luncani aerodrome, Cluj County, jumping from an altitude of approx. 3,000 meters, but, according to the preliminary information, his parachute didn’t open.