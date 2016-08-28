A century since Romania’s entry into First World War, soldiers symbolically cross the Carpathians

The Romanian troops will cross the Carpathians on Saturday as of 9pm, symbolically, a century since Romania’s entry into First World War.

In this original way, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) will mark 100 years since our country entered the Great War, paying tribute to the then fallen heroes.

According to the MApN, tactical marches will be performed on the main routes where exactly 100 years ago the soldiers of the Romanian Army were conquering the passes of the Carpathians, in order to allow the crossing of the Romanian advancing divisions.

“Let’s cross today the Carpathians together! On the night of 27 to 28 August 1916, Romania’s Army was crossing the Carpathians towards Transylvania, by conquering the Carpathians’ passes and fighting at Timisul de Jos, south of Sibiu and near Orsova. 100 years later, this night as of 9pm, the troops of the Romanian Army will cross once again, this time symbolically the Carpathians. Several platoons will march tactically on the main routes 100 years ago our Army’s soldiers were conquering the passes of the Carpathians, to allow the cross of the Romanian advancing divisions,” says the MApN on its Facebook page.

One of the marches will unfold on the Predeal – Timisul de Sus route, paying tribute at the Heroes’ Cemetery at Timisul de Sus to those fallen in the battles. This march will be transmitted live on the MApN website.

“If you see them on one of the 17 routes (goo.gl/8Gpf3M) please do not ignore them, come next to them to show together our respect to those who died for today’s Romania. (…) By honouring our ancestors, we respect the historical deeds and their doers,” the MApN officials say.