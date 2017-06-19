A modern center for fuel quality testing, in Petrobrazi

The most important crude oil and gas producer in the South East Europe – OMV Petrom, announced performed investments of approx. EUR 5 million for modernizing the fuel testing center. The center is located at the entrance in the Petrobrazi refinery, in Prahova County.

According to a press release issued by OMV Petrom, since June 14, 2017, the company – the most important crude oil and gas producer in the South East Europe -, announced the inauguration of a modern analysis center for the fuel quality control at the Petrobrazi refinery. Modernizing the analysis center located at the entrance in the Petrobrazi refinery required approx. EUR 5 million, including for relocating the laboratory equipment from the old building. The new analysis center has three laboratories for oil products, to which another one for water-environment is added.

The most important fuel quality parameters are tested permanently at the analysis center at the Petrobrazi refinery; we mention that, in order to guarantee the OMV Petrom fuel quality, around 150,000 analyses are annually performed. “Gasoline and diesel fuel are actually mixtures formed by hundreds of types of hydrocarbs and dozens of other compounds, according to precise recipes. Frtunately, Romania as no problems with the fuel quality, and each customer that enters into the OMV or Petrom gas stations knows he can trust our fuels.

However, to achieve this quality level, there’s a lot of work behind, there are investments of billions of euros and laboratories, like this one, in which thousands of analyses are performed to check the products leaving the refinery” stated Neil Anthony Morgan, a member of the OMV Petrom Board of Directors, in charge with the Downstream Oil activity, according to the press release. It was pointed out that within the laboratories, even the most important parameters of the fuels, such as the octane figure of the gasoline, respectively the cetane figure of the diesel fuel, are checked. These parameters actually indicate the power that the fuels sent to the engine.

To test the power of the fuels, Research analyses of the octane figure are used, based on the assessment of the detonation parameters of the gasoline against a standard substance. “Tests of the engine-type octane figure are also made within the center, testing the gasoline in circumstances that are closer to reality. Other fuel quality tests performed in the laboratories refer to the water content, the sulfur and other metals content, gums, or the filtration temperature of the diesel fuel – which indicate the minimum temperatures up to which diesel engines will function without any problem” was also mentioned in the press release. The data published by OMV Petrom indicate that after the privatization, the investments made for the Petrobrazi Refinery amounted EUR 1.2 billion in the years 2005-2016, of which approx. EUR 600 million were invested for the modernizing program conducted in the 2010-2014 period. With a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons per year, the Petrobrazi Refinery can process the entire OMV Petrom crude oil in Romania.

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated oil group in South East Europe, with an annual crude oil and gas production of approx. 64 million boe in 2016. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons a year and operates a high-efficiency power plant of 860 MW and a 45 MW wind farm. On the oil products distribution market, OMV Petrom is present on the Romanian and neighboring markets through 783 gas stations at the end of 2016, under two brands – OMV and Petrom. OMV – one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds 51.01% of OMV Petrom shares. The Romanian State, through the Energy Ministry, owns 20.64% of OMV Petrom shares, the Proprietatea Fund holds 12.57%, while 15.79% of the shares are freely traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.