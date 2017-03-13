A new edition of “The Sound of Music” season, at the Peles Castle

The Peles Castle in Sinaia – the most important historical edifice in Romania – will be the host of a new royal music and poetry performance. We are talking about the new edition of the Season “The Sound of Music”, where two important personalities of the Romanian culture will be evoked: Tudor Arghezi and Dinu Lipatti.

The new edition of the Season “The Sound of Music” will be held in Sinaia, being organized by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity, the Interpretative Creation Union of the Musicians of Romania and the National Peles Museum. This is the ninth consecutive year when the lovers of the music and beauty – spoken in lyrics this time – are invited to an exceptional event, in an exceptional place. The event will take place on March 25, starting at 16.00, in the Music Hall of the Peles Castle, evoking two great personalities of the Romanian culture: Tudor Arghezi and Dinu Lipatti. The two personalities haven’t been randomly chosen, given that the event is dedicated to celebrating 50 years since the death of the poet and 100 years since the birth of the great pianist and composer.

Actress Adriana Titieni will recite Arghezi’s lyrics, while Dinu Lipatti’s creations and well known works in the repertoire of the famous pianist will be interpreted by the pianists Andra Demidov and Andreea Moisescu Cicireaga, two artists that won numerous awards obtained in national and international competitions, as well as a rich experience both in participating to concerts with important orchestras from Romania and in recitals on stages at home and abroad.

As the organizers announced, the Season “The Sound of Music” will facilitate 10 meetings between the great music and the lovers of the art of sounds. Specifically, the recitals at the Peles Castle – which is an architectural jewelry, a Romanian cultural, historical and esthetical symbol – will be performed from March to October, 2017, and the guests are, among other: Trio Energico from Hungary, Analia Selis, the cellist Razvan Suma, the specialist in interpreting the Renaissance and Baroque music Nicolae Szekely, and the winners of the 7th edition of the Contest “The Road to Celebrity” held at the Mogosoaia Palace.

The access to the event is allowed by invitation, which can be obtained by writing at: peles.ro@gmail.com.