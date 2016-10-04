A paradoxical popularity

A recent opinion poll shows that PSD tops the electoral preference rankings. Of the total number of voters, a little over 20 percent would vote for ex-Premier Ponta’s party. Out of 56 percent who have already decided whom to vote for, 45 percent have chosen the predecessors of the current technocrat Government. Let’s not forget that in the meantime this party has won, for the first time, the office of Bucharest Mayor. It seems to be a paradox: Ponta and his Government left through the back door, fearing that the protests against them could degenerate into a revolt of wide scope, but not long afterward the party’s popularity is more blooming than ever. It is all the more surprising since a part of the former Government’s abuses have surfaced in the meantime, among others the attempt to cover up the former Premier’s plagiarism or the lavish lifestyle of the former Interior Minister. And especially since its current leader has already received a suspended prison sentence for forcing the impeachment of ex-President Basescu, an impeachment that eventually failed. Nevertheless, PSD has all the chances to return as a ruling party a few months from now. How can such a phenomenon be explained?

First we have to go back in time. PSD – back then called the National Salvation Front – was born as a political party of the masses. Public rallies dominated by the new populist leaders, marches with potential for aggressiveness, partisan televised propaganda (in a period in which the alternative of private broadcasters did not exist), the inheritance of the one-party mentality and of top-down political activism, the preference for camps as wide as possible, all of these contributed to a first crushing electoral success. The main campaign topic had been defence in the face of insidious Western imperialism, and fear was the most efficient electioneering tool – the nationalism that Ceausescu’s regime had pumped for years was being skilfully exploited. But while opposition to the West only impeded the accession to the European Union, this interlude was sufficiently long to model a political system and a society featuring a very high degree of corruption. With the electoral endorsement of the “nation,” strengthened by the use of miners’ militias, a novel instrument of terror, the new party of the masses adapted the corruption of the dying communist regime (of the 1980s) to the conditions of the transition to capitalism and democracy. Thus, a new type of party-state appeared, based on a new politicisation of society (softer than the communist one), so on very wide political cronyism. Ion Iliescu, who knew how to combine the populist rhetoric of social protection – by postponing restitutions and privatisations – with the miners’ terror and with the octopus of corruption, promoted Adrian Nastase as his heir. The latter tried to apply a Western polish to the party, in order for it to look like an honourable representative of European Social Democracy. But cronyism experienced a new boom, associating with the party becoming unavoidable for most public offices, and the ruling power’s intrusion in society’s most diverse spheres intensified. In his turn, Adrian Nastase promoted Victor Ponta as his heir. Ponta inherited his arrogant style but added to it a supplementary touch of bluffing – the plagiarising of the doctoral thesis, alongside plagiarisms committed by some of his other colleagues in Government, is representative for the new age of political imposture.

But PSD’s long-term success also has other explanations besides fear (which won some cynical demagogues plenty of votes) or interest (through the extended culture of corruption, for many a much surer route to social and economic success). This party’s main accomplishment was that it proposed an influential model which was more or less copied by all other parties. Corruption, cronyism and imposture are found everywhere today, as if the infection generalised. Hence the (temporary) success registered by some small anti-system parties, or the recourse, out of desperation, to a technocrat government. Maybe not even the young people who formed the first large group of Romanian migrants in the post-communist era, who fled the country terrorised by Iliescu’s miners, did not suspect this will be not just a political interlude of a few years but a decades-long age whose end is not yet in sight.

If the number of voters staying away from ballot boxes will be as high as the number of today’s undecided voters, PSD will return as a ruling party. The only chance to avoid such a scenario is for the popular anti-Ponta protest seen at the last presidential elections to regain topicality through the refusal to revert to a well-known regime. Leaving aside those who take advantage of such a regime, each one of the undecided voters should not forget all the trouble that they, their parents and their sons were beset with for a quarter of century because of the Iliescu-Nastase-Ponta political trio and of their political party of the masses.