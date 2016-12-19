A parliamentary majority obtained no matter how = Government

In the editorial that I wrote in the very first moment after the polls were closed, I was saying that the true elections start now, actually. And everything that happened during the week after, proved to me that I am not wrong. More than this, my theory was confirmed.

On Tuesday, the new MPs will take the oath. On Wednesday and Thursday, President Iohannis invited the parliamentary parties at consultations at Cotroceni, after a first round of consultations before the official announcement of the results, to which PSD and ALDE refused to attend, accusing the unconstitutionality of the President’s invitation.

All this time, as it was expected, dissensions arose between PNL and USR. PSD, namely Liviu Dragnea, and President Iohannis continue their predetermined role. Dacian Ciolos suddenly obscured himself. Romanian people follow the internet and the TV channels, combining the rumors and waiting to see who will be the so disputed and claimed Prime-Minister.

So, who will be the new Prime-Minister of Romania? Who will form the Government, and therefore who will get the victory from the “clash” between the President, PSD and the rest of the parties?

I say clash in quotes because to me personally, everything that happened these days and that will happen in the following more or less days, seems to be completely false, starting from circumstances that could be totally different today, with evidences and arguments. I refer to the possibility to avoid the huge score reached by PSD and a government in which this part will exclusively have the power.

As we already know, PSD didn’t obtain the parliamentary majority trough the vote, i.e. directly. Or, as I said before these elections, it obtained a vulnerable majority. For this reason, the president is entitled by the Constitution to have consultations with all the parties that entered the Parliament. But from this point further, regardless of the opinion of the other parties excepting PSD, of course, on the name of the PM, everything becomes irrelevant, as long as they can’t control the result of the vote in Parliament.

Obviously, the Constitution is the one that provide the right of the President to dissolve the Parliament if a consensus between Parliament and the President could not be reached. But, even in this situation everything seems to be totally favorable to the President and to the minority parties, I would ask you to do a short exercise in imagination: imagine that after three or four months, other elections, for another Parliament, will come. Could you be sure that PSD will not achieve an important percentage? It’s true, maybe it will not be as high as the one from now, but for sure, it will not be so small to place it in opposition. Are you sure that PNL and USR will get more votes? Or on the contrary? Especially after we saw how these parties knew and could manage their situation after elections. Do you continue to be sure in the same extent that a possible dissolution of the Parliament would strictly be unfavorable to PSD and obviously favorable to the President Iohannis and the parties that now are in minority?

Klaus Iohannis stated that he takes into account and he is interested only by the majority obtained through the vote. Not with the support of the political migrations usually created after elections. When I say migration, I refer to the well-known and well-established movement between parties.

It’s true, but it’s completely useless. Because in terms of functionality, what counts in Parliament is who owns the real majority. No matter how it was obtained.

Since 1990 until today, this majority has been constantly obtained through the two forms of Romanian political existence: alliance or migration. Or through a third from: the alliance between migration and… alliance.

Who has the functional majority in Parliament also rules the Government.

It also rules, generally, all that the government means at any level in the state. Besides, when somebody also has local majority, we can even say that the rest is irrelevant, isn’t it?

Yes. It’s very likely that the oath taken on Tuesday will mean the oath towards PSD for many MPs. When I say many, I refer to those elected on the other party’s lists. It’s not nice. But it’s useful. And, as objectively as possible speaking: Was, or is there any party in Romania without this form of manifestation, and as I said before, without this form of existence? For a party, the majority obtained through migration can definitely prove to be more comfortable and efficient than an alliance.

At the same time, I could notice that PNL, USR or PMP are also free to adopt this form of “improvement” and “enrichment”, jointly or separately. Theoretically, and we’ll see if also practically, because now we’re only at the beginning of a pretty long way.

No matter how, either by direct vote, alliance or migration, it’s obvious that the next consultations are strictly a formality.

Even in the exceptional case of imposing a PM that “convinces” President Iohannis, without being necessarily to Liviu Dagnea’s liking (agreed by him), I’d like to know what and who can stop the party that has the majority in the Parliament not to overthrow one, two or more Governments, until they form what they want.

The following things should also be said in this pre-oath and pre-consultations editorial:

In Romania, since almost thirty years, opposition exclusively meant to be placed in the position of the victim, it meant helplessness and extra-vocal attitude. Bu it is completely ineffective, excepting the ability of making a lot of noise to be able to say later: we said it, we shouted, we fought, but we couldn’t do anything. Speeches, motions for the motion sake and attacks for the sake of the show. But that’s all, apparently. On the backstage, where the power and the opposition are one and the same thing, there is a total consensus and harmony.

Besides, it’s very interesting how things will go, given that for the next three years, the Parliament and the local and national executive government will be in opposition to the President.

As an answer to all these issues, there is only one thing that should be carefully analyzed in this moment, beyond the games and the political show permanently provided.

We should think that we cross an extremely delicate moment in terms of short-term politics, since the end of the parliamentary elections highlights something happening for the first time, somehow. We covered last year with a Government that wanted to have no political direction or weight. There was an extremely crumbled Parliament at the end of the term. Besides his silent and obscure moment, which were almost total, the President remained isolated and in a certain political dilemma, waiting a “rescue” from the right-wing, which late to appear. This thing made him seem as apolitical as the Government he had as partner in the last year.

Now we are at the level in which we have a President as political isolated as before, or maybe even more isolated, given that his last hopes towards this right-wing that should have support his attributes shattered. But, besides this isolation, we have a potentially active Government, which is completely obscured and overshadowed by the battles between those who entered the Parliament and President Iohannis via the Government.

We also have a Parliament that not only came to unbalance what was in anarchy before, but also created an even bigger vortex of instability and uncertainty. Apparently. Because it feels like this. But, as before any major and solid resettlement, it’s natural that things are like this. Up to a certain point. That one in which we’ll see which side President Iohannis will tilt the balance (if he didn’t already has tilted it, beyond the curtain) and how the opposition that will form from now on will know to maintain and to rebalance what brought an imbalance not only from the political point of view (see the situation of PNL’s strong drift), but especially from the social point of view, before this event.

All that we can hope is that this imbalance will disappear as soon as possible, mainly for our welfare and social and economic stability.