A photo taken at the “Crama 1777” Museum in Valea Calugareasca, in the top 20 best photos of the world

A photo taken at the “Crama 1777” Museum in Valea Calugareasca – a section of the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology, was awarded by UNESCO at an international photography competition. Made by Dragos Gabriel Pirvu from Ploiesti in 2015, on “The Romanian Blouse Day”, on the porch of the mentioned wine cellar, the photo was among the top 20 images in the world at the “Unite4Heritage” competition. Being entitled “The Lost Simplicity,” the photo captured a young man in a popular costume leaning against one of the pillars of the wine cellar’s porch. With the theme of highlighting the cultural heritage in various ethnographic areas, the United4Heritage “Photo and Story” contest has attracted over 10,000 photographers from all over the world.

The photographer from Ploiesti hasn’t randomly chose this picture. Being an objective of tourist interest on the Wine Route, the museum, the wine cellar of Valea Calugareasca is a reproduction of the wine cellar since 1777 – the oldest wooden peasant construction on the territory of Prahova county, and one of the most representative cellars in the wine regions of Wallachia, being built in 1777, according to the inscription on the door portal. The reconstruction of this cellar was aimed, on the one hand, to recover of one of the most important monuments of village architecture in Prahova, and on the other hand to make a thematic museum of viniculture and viticulture. The wine cellar itself, who was designed, in the 18th century, to host the activity of making grape must, presents a number of tools and objects that are necessary in a wine cellar, such as viticulture tools, grape processing tools and wine storage vessels. Particularly noteworthy are some pieces since the end of the 19th century, namely a large press, a wine pump made in Germany, a carved wood pot for collecting and squeezing grapes, and a collection of labels and wine bottles. A carpenter’s workshop – a cooperage with a workbench and woodworking tools, was also rebuilt here, and the wine cellar houses a collection of wines specific to the vineyards in the vicinity of the wine cellar.

In the basement of the cellar – which has the destination of a wine tasting room – where the wine was preserved at the beginning, there is now a collection of wine and grape marc brandy spirits, with a capacity ranging from 300 to 500 liters, a brandy boiler for processing the fermented grape marc to obtain the spirits, a collection of pottery pieces from the 19th and 20th centuries, from different regions of Romania, for the preservation and consumption of wine and spirits. The hall at the entrance to the museum hosts the file with the documents drawn up for the creation of the first museum by Professor Nicolae Simache, the model of the wine cellar, and the map of the Prahova County with “The Wine Road” is exhibited on one of the walls. The attic exhibition, suggestively entitled “The Branches of Life”, presents a collection of Romanian folk costumes from different regions of the country, based on the vine motif. Here is also a 19th-century glass icon from Fagaras, which presents Jesus with vine, a carpet since 1896, dowry boxes, and a collection of coins discovered in the region.