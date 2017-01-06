A president for our silence

Ion Iliescu will die peacefully in his bed. And not just because of old age, but also because of the far too many political complicities which are still deterring a less “cautious” approach to Justice. Who was still expecting, more than a quarter of a century later, that post-communist Romania’s most long-lived president would risk a shameful conviction for being the brain behind the June 1990 miners’ riots? For many, the actions back then are not too different from so many others in national history books: there are stories about events they did not take part in and that do not seem to have any connection with their lives. On the other hand, today’s middle-aged or old-aged Bucharesters remember. Those several days of terror when miners armed with chains, clubs and other blunt objects roamed the capital city’s streets unperturbed are hard to forget. When the simple fact that you had a beard or eye glasses made you a certain victim of “proletarian rage.” When thousands of people ended up with broken bones or with bleeding faces. Nobody could defend them, because policemen and other law enforcement officers not only did not stop the aggressors but were also giving them pointers on places to ransack and people to beat up.

Who called up the miners? Who stirred them? Who thanked them? Ion Iliescu, the leader of the new ruling power. Backed, of course, by persons close to him, particularly by Virgil Magureanu, the new head of the main intelligence service, the successor of the Securitate. That the brutal blow administered to the opponents who had protested for months, in University Square, against the crypto-communist restauration was orchestrated by the ruling power of the time is an open secret. Only those who did not want to accept the obvious could deny it, using the deceitful cover of a spontaneous reaction on the part of “workers.” After the stoked chaos of the last days of December 1989, the events in mid-June 1990 were the second large operation carried out by the Securitate in support of the party-state led by Ion Iliescu. As one of his collaborators aptly remarked at the time, Iliescu was more thirsty for power than Ceausescu. So he did not hesitate to use the most brazen violence to consolidate his position. It was his small “cultural revolution” – just as in Mao’s China, for several days the “people’s” anger was politically encouraged in order to terrorise another part of the population. With people killed, disfigured and illegally detained.

But apart from the blood and tears that flowed back then, the main guilt lies elsewhere. Ion Iliescu is the creator of the new democratic Romania. What enrages us in Romanian society even today is due to a significant extent to him. The “poor and honest” Iliescu sanctioned one of the most corrupt political systems. We only have to browse the newspapers of the day to recall how many scandals of this type marred those years. The political party he managed with a lot of authority, and which has permanently dominated the local political scene ever since – only alliances could send it into the Opposition from time to time – kept trying to get rid of the infamous label of “party of the corrupt.” Let’s not be naïve, corruption is a universal phenomenon but in certain contexts it prospers beyond measure. And Ion Iliescu’s great victory was that all parties were infected by this scourge which exploded in the first half of the 1990s. Meanwhile, corruption became cross-cutting and only the independence that the DNA has gained in recent years has put some stop to a process that had become seemingly uncontrollable. But why did the “poor and honest” president need so many corrupt people around him? Because it is far easier to lead with blackmailable people willing to do anything to have their backs covered. It’s a lesson that other leaders from various parties have also learned.

But corruption does not survive if everyone practices it. Corruption only creates a separate class of privileged people. Something else is also needed to control a country. Cronyism is needed. For this purpose, the state is extremely politicised, so that any appointment, even the most ordinary, would depend on the good will of a certain political party. Which drastically limits the room for reformist manoeuvre of any director of institution, because he would need a difficult to obtain political endorsement. An exasperating institutional immobility has stemmed from this, extending beyond the changes made for show.

In democratic politics – significantly based on captatio benevolentiae, hence on convincing words – lying is frequently practiced. But some lies are more brazen than others and, from this point of view too, Ion Iliescu was a redoubtable master. Massive lying is going on today too, without shame and without the fear of irremediably embarrassing yourself. The fashion of plagiarised doctoral theses is the least serious aspect of this trend. The most worrisome one is populism meant to buy votes and numb consciences. The first post-1989 politician meant to govern “for our peace of mind” was Ion Iliescu.

But the most troubling aspect of his political inheritance is the cross-cutting presence of intelligence service members in the most unexpected points of society. A recent journalistic investigation has revealed the connections that Malaxa Hospital’s ex-manager had with such people. In the 1990s there was obsessive talk about the “economic” reconversion of the former Securitate. But many of us thought it was just a post-communist psychosis. Lo and behold, these people are really playing roles that are more significant than we can imagine. And the godfather of all these categories is today’s gentle old man, Ion Iliescu.

What the ex-president pulled in 1990 was what Verkhovensky was also applying in Dostoyevsky’s ‘Demons.’ In order to weld the small group of “revolutionaries,” he organises the group killing of a “traitor.” It’s what was jointly done by Ion Iliescu and his cynical entourage, the excited miners and the Bucharesters who applauded them and who were pointing to victims just ripe for a beating. A complicity that risks lasting until death.