A seminar on the regulation of personal data protection will be held in Ploiesti

Based on the fact that starting from the next spring companies around the world who store and process data about EU citizens will have to comply with GDPR – General Data Protection Regulation, Prahova will be the host of a seminar on the regulation of personal data protection. The event will be organized in Ploiesti, and the lecturers will be both specialists in the implementation of the information security management and lawyers and consultants with experience in the implementation of the personal data protection system proceedings.

Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Romania – Great Britain announced that they will organize on November 21, 2017, in Ploiesti, in partnership with Moore Stephens KSC, the seminar on the theme called “Personal Data Protection Regulation”. “Starting from May 28, 2018, companies around the world who store and process data about EU citizens will have to comply with GDPR. The possible fines for non-compliance can start from 2-4% of the global turnover up to EUR 20 million, depending on which of them is higher”, the organizers justified their wish to hold the seminar in Prahova. Underlining the need of a deepening of these regulations that will enter into force in a few months, as well as a planning of the steps to be considered by the companies, it was also announced that the lecturers who will attend this event will be both specialists in implementing the information security management and lawyers and consultants with experience in the implementation of the personal data protection system proceedings. Thus, those who will speak to the audience will be Aurelian Gogulescu – the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the institution being the host of the seminar; Charlie Crocker – CEO of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Romania – Great Britain (BRCC); Mamas Koutsoyiannis – CEO, Moore Stephens KSC & MEMBER OF THE BRCC Board; Valentina Ion – IT Audit &IT Advisory Partner, Moore Stephens KSC& Managing Partner BIT Advisory; Vlad Tomosoiu – Managing Partner, Moore Stephens Tomosoiu.

GDPR or General Data Protection Regulation is a set of rules and directives by which the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament are planning to strengthen and unify the legislation on personal data security. GDPR’s main objective is to give the control of the personal data back to the users and to provide a congruent and simple legislative framework for all the businesses operating in the European Union. GDPR will automatically enter into force in the same time and with the same consequences for everybody. Thus, Romania will adopt the General Data Protection Regulation in the spring of 2018, as the other EU member states, and companies will have to have integrated information systems dedicated to storing and processing personal data; this new regulation will be implemented in the whole IT sector. The regulation will ensure the right of the persons in question to obtain clear and comprehensive information about the purpose and manner in which their personal data are processed. At the same time, the protection of the private life of the underage persons will benefit from more attention, especially in the online environment.

The rules set out in the new document will be applicable to all the data controllers, regardless of the place where they are established, to the extent that their services involve the processing of the personal data belonging to the EU citizens. The regulation also supports the data controllers and their representatives, by establishing a unique set of rules applicable on the entire territory of the European Union. Therefore, the administrative proceedings to be followed by the controllers will be significantly reduced by the possibility to have a unique interlocutor at the European level.