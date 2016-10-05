A tribute to true dedication: METRO Cash & Carry celebrates international Own Business Day

Whether it is the cosy café, the family-run bed and breakfast or a kindergarten – millions of people visit small privately owned businesses where they are made extra welcome every single day. To pay tribute to the dedication that business owners put into their daily work, METRO Cash & Carry has established a special day in honour of their accomplishments: The Own Business Day celebrated in 25 countries on October 11th, 2016 – featuring millions of businesses, customers and special offers. All business owners are invited to participate by registering at www.ziuamicilorafaceri.ro and create special meals or offers for the Own Business Day.

“Every day, millions of dedicated business owners around the globe make our lives more vibrant by following their unique ideas and catering to our needs,” says Roland Ruffing, CEO METRO Cash & Carry România. “They are the social and economic backbones of our communities, enriching our neighbourhoods by providing essential services and employing millions of people around the world. At METRO, we want to express our admiration for own businesses everywhere with this special day.”, declares Roland Ruffing, CEO METRO Cash & Carry România.

This year we celebrate the Own Business Day on October 11th, 2016 in all 25 countries METRO Cash & Carry operates in, targeting well beyond 21 million business owners. The company intends to establish it as an annual global event that is scheduled for every second Tuesday of October. The event strives to give own businesses the attention they deserve and support them in building strong networks with others who share their passion. The Own Business Day will present a variety of promotions, products and special offers, and many other surprises. Additionally, there will be numerous activities and unique events created by the local business owners.

“As the international leader in the self-service wholesale trade, METRO is proud to be associated with a day that brings business owners and customers together and contributes to promoting own businesses around the world,” says Pieter Boone, CEO of METRO Cash & Carry. The dedicated campaign platform, available at www.ziuamicilorafaceri.ro, features all the necessary information, registered business owners being able to order merchandising material free of charge to support their own marketing activities. Moreover, the participants will have access to regular updates on special deals and will receive cooperation from partners and suppliers.

METRO Cash & Carry is represented in 25 countries with over 750 self-service wholesale stores. With a headcount of about 110,000 employees worldwide, the wholesale company achieved sales of about € 30 billion in the financial year 2014/2015. METRO Cash & Carry is a sales division of METRO GROUP. METRO GROUP is one of the largest and most important international retailing companies. In the financial year 2014/15 it generated sales of around €59 billion. The company operates more than 2,000 stores in 29 countries and has a headcount of around 220,000 employees. The performance of METRO GROUP is based on the strength of its sales brands that operate independently in their respective market segments: METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry – the international leader in self-service wholesale – Media Markt and Saturn – the European market leader in consumer electronics retailing and Real hypermarkets. More information on www.metrogroup.de.

METRO Cash & Carry Romania is part of METRO Cash & Carry International and was officially launched in Romania in October 1996, when the first self-service wholesale store opened in Bucharest. The national distribution of the METRO Romania stores is as follows: 5 centres in Bucharest, 2 centres in Brasov, Constanta, Timisoara and one centre in each of the following cities: Cluj, Bacau, Iasi, Craiova, Pitesti, Baia Mare, Galati, Ploiesti, Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava, Tg. Mures, Arad, Deva, Satu Mare, Piatra Neamt, Buzau, Targoviste and Turda. More information at: www.metro.ro.