ABB introduces YuMi®, its dual arm robot to Romania

ABB, the leading power and automation company, announced that YuMi, the world’s first truly collaborative robot, will be showcased at Magi*k, an interactive exhibition which opened Wednesday and runs through November 15, 2016 at the Sala Dalles in Bucharest.

Magi*k is part of “Creative Sweden,” an event focused on design, technology, science, education, authenticity and innovation and aims at bringing together and making known the accomplishments of Swedish companies in Romania through exhibitions, conferences and workshops, expecting over 30,000 visitors.

YuMi heralds a new era of human-robot collaboration, bringing innovation and productivity to ABB’s Romanian customers in the manufacturing and assembly field. It is a perfect robotic co-worker able to work side-by-side on the same tasks as humans, while ensuring the safety of those around it. Thanks to its dual-arms, flexible hands, universal parts feeding system, camera-based part location and state-of-the-art motion control, YuMi has equal application in any small parts assembly environment.

“We are excited about the new possibilities YuMi brings to Romania. Specifically designed to replicate human attributes, YuMi is a game-changing innovation providing complete solutions to our customers in the automation of small parts assembly domain.” – said Tomasz Wolanowski, Country Managing Director of ABB in Romania.

YuMi can operate in very close collaboration with humans thanks to its inherently safe design. It has a

lightweight yet rigid magnesium skeleton covered with a floating plastic casing wrapped in soft padding to absorb impacts. YuMi is also compact, with human dimensions and human movements, which makes human coworkers feel safe and comfortable.

ABB has an installed base of more than 300,000 robots worldwide and of over 900 industrial robots in Romania alone. ABB is a market leader in Romania in the Robotics domain, the main applications served including welding, painting, packaging, palletizing and handling. ABB also offers preventive maintenance to the solutions implemented for its Romanian customers. With YuMi, ABB is once again pushing the boundaries of robotic automation by fundamentally expanding the types of industrial processes which can be automated with robots.

ABB (www.abb.com) is a leading global technology company in power and automation that enables utility, industry, and transport & infrastructure customers to improve their performance while lowering environmental impact. The ABB Group of companies operates in roughly 100 countries and employs about 135,000 people.

ABB on Tuesday launched in Zurich Stage 3 of its Next Level strategy to unlock value for customers and shareholders. The core elements of this include: shaping ABB’s divisions into four market-leading, entrepreneurial units, including continuing to transform the Power Grids division under ABB’s ownership; realizing ABB’s full digital potential; accelerating momentum in operational excellence; and strengthening ABB’s brand.

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said, “Over the last two years, ABB has become faster, leaner and more efficient. We have continuously improved margins and further strengthened our cash generation. In Stage 3 of our Next Level strategy, we are building on our successful transformation momentum and strengthening our position as a pioneering technology leader and global digital champion. With our four simplified, market-leading, entrepreneurial businesses, combined with “ABB Ability”, we address customers’ needs in the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions in a more focused and agile way.”

Peter Voser, chairman of ABB’s Board of Directors, said, “The successful execution of our Next Level strategy to date has led to significantly improved operational and financial performance and a more externally focused, simpler ABB. The entire board worked with the management and external advisors on all elements of Stage 3, which will unlock value for customers and all shareholders while ensuring the company’s long-term success. The continued transformation of our Power Grids division under ABB’s management is the best of all carefully assessed options for shareholders. We firmly support the management team and the action plan presented today.”

Driving growth in four market-leading entrepreneurial divisions

ABB is shaping and focusing its divisional structure into four market-leading divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids, effective January 1, 2017. The divisions will be empowered as entrepreneurial units within ABB, reflected in an enhancement of its performance and compensation model focusing on individual accountability and responsibility. They benefit from sales collaboration orchestrated by regions and countries as well as from the group-wide digital offering; ABB’s leading G&A structure and costs; common supply chain management; and corporate research centers. ABB will continue to strengthen its divisions through active portfolio management. This includes pursuing strategic additions, transforming business models and pruning non-core businesses.

“Entrepreneurial spirit is the base for our future operating model,” said Spiesshofer. “Our four market-leading businesses, led by empowered entrepreneurs, will drive sustainable value creation, supported by regions and Group oxygen such as ABB Ability and our leading G&A cost level.”