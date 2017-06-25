ABN System captivates Europe with Tellur, the first 100% Romanian brand of Telecom accessories “For Export”

Tellur, the accessories brand established in 2016 by ABN Systems, one of the biggest distributors of telecom and entertainment accessories, as well as products intended for Romanian call-centers, has doubled its share in the company’s sales figure in the first half of this year, compared to the same period of the last year, gambling on the superior quality of the products and an excellent network of retail partners.

The only 100% Romanian brand on the telecom and entertainment accessories market which operates outside the country has over 1.000 products in its portfolio, divided in some main categories: phone cases, glass protective covers for telephones, cables, external batteries, data cables, “hands free” systems, memory cards, Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth speakers, car holders, selfie sticks and chargers.

“Tellur is our declaration of creativity on a market characterized by anonymity. We have top quality products, designed with very big consideration to the exigent requirements of the Romanian consumer and, if we can say so, products we successfully started to “march” with throughout Europe. The Tellur brand is operating, through retail partners, in 11 European countries and South Africa, says Bogdan Nedelea (photo), the CEO of the company.

ABN Systems was founded in 2002 and in its first years its main activity was the distribution of telecom equipment and mobile communication solutions, with a strong growth in the field of business products, as well as wireless office headphones, call-center headphones and telecom equipments. Subsequently, it extended its activity in the consumer area, with “hands free” kits, telecom accessories and entertainment products.

During 2016, ABN Systems extended the Tellur brand to countries like Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Poland, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Croatia and South Africa with the help of local partners. This year, it is expanding even more, beginning its activity in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Switzerland and a Scandinavian country.

“Tellur is an innovative brand, with unique and trending products , with a design more and more appreciated locally and on the foreign markets we are already operating in. Tellur is the brand we wish everyone to proudly say that it is Romanian. We wish to see Tellur take a place in the top 5 telecom accessories brands in Europe in the next 5 years”, says George Barbu, commercial manager of ABN Systems.

The Tellur products are perfectly adapted to the actual consumer’s needs, being based on innovation in development and designed, as well as reliability.

Among the popular products of Tellur, which will support the brand’s development in the future, there are the Morpheus Zeal earphones, Qualcomm 3.0 certified chargers, 3 in 1 external batteries, as well as leather and premium phone cases. Furthermore, in the next months, new products with an innovative design and functionality like data cables covered with leather or with a Kevlar wire on the inside will be available for sale.