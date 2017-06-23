Acting IntMin Dan on ministers who retracted resignations: They wanted to stay as acting ministers

Acting Minister of Interior Carmen Dan stated on Friday, when referring to the Cabinet members rescinding their resignations, that they wanted to give a signal that they will stay as acting ministers in the period ahead.

“Nobody was mistaken. It was a situation in which colleagues of mine wanted to give a signal that they will remain as acting ministers until a new government will be formed. You should remember that the situation was particular in the case of the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Development,” said Dan.

She mentioned that currently the interim ministers are working under “a constitutional procedure.”

When asked whether or not ordinances likely to amend judicial legislation would have been included on the Government meeting’s agenda, Dan answered that she wanted “all the pieces of legation that were contributing to the implementation of the governing programme” to feature on the agenda.

Dan attended on Friday the activity review of Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea, one year in office.