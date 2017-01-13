Activists and technocrats

A Liberal leader found the explanation for the electoral failure of his own party: the uninspired stake on PM Dacian Ciolos, a technocrat who didn’t reject the support of certain political parties. PNL would have lost with PM Ciolos, states MP Mihai Voicu. But the truth seems to be different: Ciolos has lost with PNL. Why would that segment of voters who want a change had voted a party like PNL, the expression of a political ‘caste’ which did nothing than sharing power with PSD, in particular in the last decade? Not to mention that few years ago was functioning a close alliance, USL, and the partnership between Ponta and Antonescu seemed to be more welded than any other. For many people, PNL is only a different PSD. And for those who voted the latter now, PSD is a much more advantageous PNL, because it’s more generous with the electoral offers. One stone, the new Government increased salaries (for the budgetary employees), pensions and some of the social benefits. PNL wouldn’t have done this, and the targeted voters didn’t let themselves to be deceived.

Dacian Ciolos, instead, was betting on a different kind of voters, with another philosophy of life, who don’t want comfortable budgetary jobs, who are not excited by advantageous sinecures, who don’t want to close their eyes to the theft and flagrant injustices in the system; who believe in professionalism and value a civic sense to be exercised not only in critical situations. We could say that Dacian Ciolos’s voters are closer than USR’s ones, even if some of the trends of this new party are much too left-sided for the mentality of the former European Commissioner. A governmental alliance between USR and PNL was probable, but very hard to be made actually, so it wasn’t announced an era of relative stability. At the same time, betting only on USR, a debutante party not exactly of the ‘catch-all party’ type, was drastically reducing PM’s chances to keep his position after elections. The chosen option was a compromise, but it couldn’t provide more than a defeat, not the most dishonorable one. Generally, PSD always has the first chance in the parliamentary elections. The situation is different only in the presidential elections, and the mobilization of the undecided voters is more efficient for the opponents of the PSD candidate. If we have had assisted to a duel between Dragnea and Ciolos, the latter could have easily won.

If he will continue with the firm tone of the last weeks, President Klaus Iohannis could easily win a new mandate, especially since the discontent with the style and results of the PSD government will strengthen the opposition until then. But which can be Dacian Ciolos’s role from now on? The technocrat solution doesn’t have a future, for reasons of democratic functionality. But we shouldn’t exclude the occurrence of a more ‘technocrat’ party that will avoid politicking of which many people are filled, as well as the irresponsible or deceiving populism. A party that will be able to combine a party activism with a set of specialists, not without political options, but who will be used, if needed, when the power will be taken. In other words, a party that will manage to make a combination that is difficult to be made between activists that cede the power and technocrats that are more skilled in their fields than in the party political game. It seems to be a utopia, but it’s not rally impossible. Activists can become parliamentarians, but not ministers too. Such a separation could be beneficial. The excessive political dependence of the ministers from the amoral interests of any party limits from the start a fuller exercise of the responsibility. In fact, the party is responsible for failures. DNA can clean ministries from corrupted people, but who can clean them from incompetent persons? Prime-Ministers always put the party on the first place, and not the government. It’s hard to get out of this vicious circle. As long as the party system will be dominated by the current model, PSD will always be the prima donna, in one way or another.