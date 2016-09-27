Actor Sebastian Papaiani has passed away on Tuesday morning, says a release by the Theatre Union of Romania (UNITER). He was 80 years old. Papaiani had suffered a stroke early in May, when he was admitted to the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, the Neurology department.

The death of Sebastian Papaiani is a great loss for the Romanian theatre and movie, on Tuesday told Agerpres actress Oana Pellea, the daughter of another late great artist, Amza Pellea.

“I know Bica ever since I was a child. He was a friend of my father’s, of my mother’s. I cannot talk about him in the past tense. He is an extraordinary charming actor. It is, once again, a huge loss,” said Oana Pellea.

“A great artist, a joy. It was a joy to be alongside Bica Papaiani, to listen to him, to see him. It is very sad and the world will be much poorer without this great actor and spirit. Every time I say Bica Papaiani I say joy to be close to an absolutely special man,” added actor Vladimir Gaitan.

Deputy, MP & artist Madalin Voicu regrets the death of actor Sebastian Papaiani, adding that “the Romanian art and culture begin to turn into an obituary,” which is “very dangerous” considering that “we put anything in place.”

“I knew he was ill, yet I hoped he’ll get better. (…) He never hid from the world to be two-faced – one for the audience, one at home. No. He was the same: sweet, humorous, and lately he added – humorously, of course – a revolt, an irritation at our generation’s destiny, which bothered him, made him sad, hurt him very much. And unfortunately, he took it with him to the other side,” actor Mircea Diaconu told Agerpres.

“I used to work with him on a movie, at the television. He was a particularly intelligent person, a man with humour. I really am sorry. It’s terrible,” said artist Stela Popescu.

“I regret this dearly. He is yet another great artist leaving what we call life on earth. It’s way too sad,” another artist, actor Alexandru Arsinel told Agerpres.