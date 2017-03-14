Adrian Nastase: I believe PSD needs a comeback, Ponta would be appropriate to coordinate party’s departments

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, ruling) needs a comeback, it needs to get out of a certain vague, of inactivity status, said former social-democrat Premier Adrian Nastase (2000-2004), adding that Victor Ponta would be appropriate to coordinate the party’s departments.

“I find it very hard to understand and – naturally, I’m biased, I’m watching what’s going on and in connection with the PSD, the ruling – I’m confused. (…) Obviously, winter is gone, the political spring commences – hopefully not on another pattern, from other continents -, I believe that from this point of view, the PSD needs to start doing politics,” Nastase told the private tv broadcaster Antena3 on Monday night.

Adrian Nastase added that Victor Ponta “has got a lot of energy” right now and that the latter would be very appropriate to run the party’s departments.

“The party’s departments, right now, they do not exist, they do not operate. He should coordinate some existing departments. (…) Because, if currently the PSD doesn’t act, it has no people … There, at the Justice Ministry, on the one hand, we never found a PSD member to replace a minister, on the PSD position – he is a very good man, undoubtedly, he’s admirable – but they couldn’t place a secretary of state. It is as if a PSD-ALDE government only exists for the economic and social areas, while the justice area has been externalised,” he added.

The former premier added that the idea of a blank resignation by Victor Ponta is “childish.”

Nastase also said that the entire complex on the policy in justice should be erected at the party’s legal department. He opined that the party right now looks like it “gives money to all the neighbourhood.”

“It’s OK, people are happy, but the long-term sustainability depends on many factors, that currently are getting into a certain pressure. And there is a social pressure, it is determined by the fact that practically the ratio between the poorest 20 percent families and the richest 20 percent of the households has grown from 7 to 8.2 times. In the West, this ratio is 5. Some measures are needed, that’s for sure, the current taxation system doesn’t work, that’s also clear. There is a proposal in the ruling programme, but it has to be continued: the idea of a differentiated tax on the global income, with deductions to allow the development of some projects in education, sanitation, in investments,” he added.