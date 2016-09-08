The Romanian political life looks like a general pokemon hunting, and for the moment what appears in public is not represented by governance programs based on new solutions, but it’s a Pokémon hunt from the parties for the lists, according to the former PM Adrian Nastase.

“The Romanian political life looks like a general Pokémon hunt. It seems to be a brilliant software – in the public-private partnership – inventing small targets, toward which more and more Romanians are directed, feuding themselves to one another, competing for nothing, spending their energy either by looking for phantoms of the past, or, as in the Revolution, seeking planes in the pieces of tinfoil launched in space. All this time, the great forces (re)negotiate their interests, (re)define the areas of influence, foreign ambassadors from neighboring areas tell us that our future projects are utopias. And we fight in small useless, exhausting battles that turn us into an easy pray for the foreign capital. While we are listening to the sermons of foreign “priests” about “best practices”, MCVs, “the rule of law”, the “priests” become counselors in great investment banks, at the end of their term. To be clear, I am talking about Jose Manuel Barosso – the one who, from the European Commission, was giving to Victor Ponta the list of what he is and what he is not allowed to do – and who was hire by Goldman Sachs starting with July”, wrote Adrian Nastase in a post on his personal blog.

According to him, the moment of the parliamentary elections could be a moment of wisdom for parties if they will understand that a change of message, a radicalization of the message by promoting and protecting the Romanian interests, is absolutely necessary.

“For the moment, what appears in public is not represented by governance programs based on new solutions, but it’s a Pokémon hunt from the parties for the lists, as well as a strategy of the pokemons who don’t want to run so fast – in order to let parties catch them. Maybe we should understand that the real targets are more and more related by what happens outside our borders”, the former PM added.