Adrian Sitaru’s ‘Illegitimate’ and ‘Fixeur’ selected for Torino International Film Festival

Adrian Sitaru’s feature films “Illegitimate” and “Fixeur” were selected for the Torino International Film Festival (November 18 to 26), informs a Wednesday release to Agerpres. They will be screened in the “Festa Mobile” section of the event.

Adrian Sitaru will also sit on the jury of the official festival competition, alongside filmmaker Don McKellar, producer Mariette Rissenbeek and actress Hadas Yaron.

“Fixeur” will premiere in Romanian cinema theatres on January 27, 2017.

The film, the screenplay of which is co-authored by Claudia and Adrian Silisteanu, tells the story of Radu, an intern with the of France Presse Bucharest office, aspiring for a job as a reporter. He grasps the chance to prove his skills as he has the opportunity to do a story about an underage prostitute repatriated from France, but as he progressively gets closer to his subject, Radu starts questioning whether putting so much passion in doing this job is right after all.

The cast includes actors Tudor Aaron Istodor, Mehdi Nebbou, Nicolas Wanczycki, Diana Spatarescu, Andreea Vasile, Adrian Titieni, Cristian Ilinca. Adrian Silisteanu is the director of photography, Mircea Olteanu signs the film editing, Ioan Filip and Dan-Stefan Rucareanu are the sound designers, the scenography is by Gina Calin, the costumes were designed by Adina Bucur, film producers are Anamaria Antoci and Adrian Silisteanu, co-producer is Jean des Forets.

“Fixeur” is a co-production of 4 Proof Film and Petit Film (France), done in cooperation with Domestic Film Production, DaKINO Production and Movie Production Entertainment.

“Illegitimate” had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival early this year.

The film tells the story of two siblings (played by Alina Grigore and Robi Urs) and their illegitimate love, their father – a retired physician (Adrian Titieni), various accusations and arguments about morality.