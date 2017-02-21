Adrian Tutuianu announces 10,000-strong public rally in Targoviste, in support of Grindeanu and Dragnea

PSD Dambovita President Adrian Tutuianu, Chairman of Parliament’s Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Oversight Committee, announced on Tuesday that on Saturday he will organise a 10,000-strong public rally in Targoviste, in support of Premier Grindeanu and PSD President Liviu Dragnea, pointing out that the demonstration will nevertheless not be an anti-Iohannis one.

“Our public rally will take place on Saturday, probably at 10-11 a.m. It will take place with all legal permits, we went to the Targoviste City Hall, we asked for permit, we informed the state’s institutions. We want to have 10,000 people. Colleagues of mine, mayors, local councillors, deputy mayors, citizens who do not hold political or administrative offices have asked me and my colleagues from the helm of county branches to adopt an attitude toward what is happening today in Romania and to organise a public rally,” Tutuianu said.

He pointed out he did not ask PSD’s central leadership for approval.

“I didn’t need and I will never ask the central leadership for approvals on this kind of issues. Each [party] branch can decide, within the limits of the law and of the statute, how it relates to a political event,” Tutuianu said.

He mentioned that the public rally will be pro-Grindeanu, pro-Dragnea and in support of PSD’s governing platform.

“The public rally will be one through which we will express our support for the Government, for the party’s leadership, for the governing platform. It’s not anti-[Iohannis], it’s for Grindeanu, for Liviu Dragnea, for our governing platform,” Tutuianu said.

At Adrian Tutuianu’s initiative, the SRI Oversight Committee investigated the way in which state institutions – namely the Interior Ministry and the SRI – collaborated in the case of the Bucharest street protests. Moreover, he was asked by his party boss Liviu Dragnea to investigate whether multinational companies were involved in organising the anti-government protests in Bucharest.