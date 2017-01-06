Adverse weather hits Romania: Over 9,000 Interior Ministry personnel deployed to handle blizzard-related emergencies

Over 9,000 personnel of the Ministry of Interior taking action with about 4,500 pieces of equipment have been deployed to handle all emergencies arising from the adverse weather that has hit the country.

“As a foremost priority, dialysis patients and pregnant women have been preventively taken to hospitals: specifically, 622 dialysis patients and 126 pregnant women have been taken to hospital in the past 12 hours,” the Ministry said in a Friday release.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Red warning for seven counties, namely Constanta, Tulcea, Vrancea, Buzau, Braila, Ialomita and Calarasi.

According to the Code Red warning, there will be wind intensifications with gusts exceeding 85 km/h, strong blizzard and snow banks, near zero low visibility.

CFR Calatori: 42 trains cancelled, in blizzard-affected areas

A number of 42 trains running in the areas most affected by blizzard, namely the counties of Buzau, Braila, Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita and Calarasi, have been cancelled, CFR Calatori announced on its website.

Although some trains have been cancelled on 6 January on the route Bucharest – Constanta and back, the railway connection is kept with the other trains remained the traffic schedule.

The CFR Calatori Winter Command set up within the branches in the south and east of Romania and the unit railway teams are prepared to intervene to secure the necessary conditions for the safe train ride, company representatives maintain.

Moreover, they point out that they have prepared diesel engines in other railway locations, in case the traffic with automatic engines gets difficult. The fuel deposits have the necessary fuel and the wagon pre-heating stations are functioning at regular parameters.

“Reserve diesel engines have been prepared, the intervention teams have been supplemented, and the trains are checked before departure. In case some malfunctions occur at the electric or heating installation, because of low temperatures, the train personnel will redistribute the passengers, to other wagons, as possible,” the company points out.

CFR Calatori and CFR Infrastructura are cooperating operatively and centralized so that the staff on duty in the trains on route and the staff in train stations can together make the most appropriate measures to prevent unpleasant situations for passengers. The railway staff is at the passengers’ disposal providing assistance in train stations and trains.

Ports at Black Sea, A2 motorway and several roads, closed because of blizzard

All ports at the Black Sea have been closed for traffic on Friday, starting 01:30, as well as A2 motorway, the sector between Bucharest and km 144, DN5 Bucharest – Giurgiu, and 27 trains on the route Bucharest – Constanta have been cancelled because of adverse weather, according to the Inspectorate General of the Romanian Police (IGPR).

Moreover, a flight was cancelled on the route Bucharest – Istanbul.

To manage the weather phenomena, in addition to the current teams, a number of 2,662 police officers acted with 1,842 devices, the Press Office of the Inspectorate General of the Romanian Police (IGPR) points out.

In Buzau County, car traffic was closed on the following roads: DN 2B Buzau – Braila, DN 22 Ramnicu Sarat – Braila, DN 2 E85 Buzau – Ramnicu Sarat, DN 2C Buzau – Slobozia.

In Vrancea County, the DN 2N Bogza – Dumbraveni, DN 23A Gologanu – Ciorasti, DN 23B Maicanesti – Ciorasti have been closed for traffic, and in Braila County, DN 2B Buzau – Braila and DN 22 Ramnicu Sarat – Braila.

In Teleorman County, national road DN 51 Izvoarele – Zimnicea is closed on the way to Zimnicea.

CNAIR: National roads and motorway sectors of seven counties, closed for traffic

National Company of Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) decided to close traffic on the national roads and motorways sectors in the counties of Constanta, Tulcea, Vrancea, Buzau, Braila, Ialomita and Calarasi, following the adverse weather conditions, reads a company release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

“We are pointing out that it was decided to close traffic on the national roads and the motorway sectors in the Code Red affected counties. We recommend avoiding any trip. We mention that the the snow clearing devices intervention in due time is also conditioned by the traffic participants observing all the traffic rules and restrictions,” the document reads.

CNAB: Delayed take-offs from Bucharest’s airports, no cancelled flights

Air traffic takes place in winter conditions on the two airports of Bucharest, with the aircraft taking off with delay, but no flight had been cancelled until 7:45, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) informs.

The company’s representatives underscore that on the Henri Coanda Airport, because of the weather conditions, some of the flights can register about 30-minute delays at take-off, determined by the aircraft de-icing, delays which can in some cases reach or exceed one hour.

“On both airports of Bucharest specific equipment is used to maintain the rolling surface in optimal conditions and the conditions for air operations conduct in full safety are ensured. The Bucharest Airports National Company recommends passengers to take the necessary measures to come up in due time at the airport,” the CNAB release mentions.