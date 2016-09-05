AEP: 18,273,047 enfranchised citizens in Electoral Register

The total number of citizens enrolled in the Electoral Register on September 5 is 18,273,047, by 4,325 less than the last public briefing, from August 4, when there were enrolled 18,277,372 voters, says the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), in a press release sent to Agerpres on Monday.

According to AEP, the differences occurred following the current operations performed by mayors in the Electoral Register related to territorial and administrative division ran by them and the data imported from the Directorate for Persons Record and Databases Management.

“According to Law No. 208/2015 regarding the elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the organization and operation of the Permanent Electoral Authority, including subsequent amendments and additions, the Electoral Register is a national IT-based system for registering and updating the identification data of Romanian enfranchised citizens and the information regarding their distribution to polling stations. The Electoral Register is structured in counties, municipalities, towns, villages, for Romanian citizens domiciled/residing in Romania, ” the AEP mentioned.

The Permanent Electoral Authority brings to mind the only persons authorized to perform operations in the Electoral Register including Romanian citizens that domicile or reside in the Romania, are the mayors or the persons appointed by the mayors, by order, according to law.