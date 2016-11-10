AEP: 18,906,721 Romanian voters registered in the Electoral Roll

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that, at the date of November 8, 2016, the number of the voters registered in the Electoral Roll – including people who will be 18 years old until December 11, 2016 – is 18,906,721.

According to the annexes presented in the AEP release, the lists from abroad include 943 females having the right to vote aged over 100 years, as well as 687 males having the right to vote aged over 100 years.

According to AEP, Romanian authorities have received 8889 requests for the vote by correspondence in the elections of December 11.

In the top of the countries where Romanians have requested to vote by correspondence, there are Spain, with 2794 requests, Italy (1228) and the Republic of Moldova (880). At the opposite, there are 12 countries, including Bulgaria, Cameroon, Estonia, Georgia, Mexico, Russia, Vanuatu and Vietnam, each of them with one request for the vote by correspondence.

However, AEP warns that the data related to the total number of people entitled to vote, registered in the Electoral Register is permanently changing, being updated by current operations performed by mayors, through data imports from the Directorate for Personal Records and Data Bases Management and from the General Directorate of Passports.