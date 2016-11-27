vot

AEP buys software programming services for vote counting and tallying

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has purchased software programming services for the counting and tallying of the votes cast in the parliamentary elections, according to an announcement posted on Friday on the Electronic System for Public Procurements (SEAP).

According to the source, a contract worth RON 2,481,480, VAT not included, was awarded to Bucharest-based European Funds Invest SRL on October 27.

The contract was awarded through open tender, the lowest price offered being the awarding criterion.

The contract will be paid from the state budget.

Facebook
Twitter
Google+0
Pinterest0
Linkedin0
Tumblr0
Print0
E-mail
Total
0
Shares

Related News

Comments are closed

COPYRIGHT © 2015 - Nineoclock . All Rights Reserved |  Creare Site: AmiGio

NINE O’CLOCK The Web Edition - Your First English Language Daily [e]Newspaper in Romania