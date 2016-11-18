AEP transfers an overall of 1,292,788.22 lei to political parties in November

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has announced the amount of subsidies granted to political parties in November.

The value of the subsidy transferred by the AEP in the account of political parties, in the first ten days of November, according to a press release published on Friday is the following: for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – 596,536.77 lei, for the National Liberal Party (PNL) – 626,304.78 lei. It has been transferred an overall of 1,292,788.22 lei.

According to the quoted source, the monthly subsidy granted from the state budget to the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party (PNTCD), determined accordingly to the division algorithm of the subsidy stipulated in the Methodological Norm for enforcing the Law no.334/2006, which was approved through the Government Decision no.10/2016 was suspended through the Decision no.4 from 19.01.2016 issued by the AEP President and it will be kept as an amount of the office, according to the provisions of the article 24 paragraph (5) of the Law no.334/2006, republished.

Moreover, the monthly subsidy granted from the state budget to National Union for Romania’s Progress, determined accordingly to the division algorithm of the subsidy stipulated in the Methodological Norm for enforcing the Law no.334/2006, approved through the Government Decision no.10/2016, corroborated with the stipulations of the article 38, paragraph (1) from the Law no.14/2003 of political parties, republished, was suspended through the Decision no.32 from 31.03.2016 issued by the AEP President and it will be kept as an amount of the mandate, according to the provisions of the article 24 paragraph (5) of the Law no.334/2006, republished.