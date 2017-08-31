AEP’s Barbu takes over presidency of the Association of World Election Bodies

The president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Daniel Barbu, on Thursday took over the presidency of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB), for a two-year term, informs AEP in a press release.

The appointment was made official at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, on the occasion of the opening of the 3rd General Assembly of A-WEB, during a ceremony of taking over the flag from his predecessor Julio Cesar Castanos Guzman, the president of the Central Electoral Board of the Dominican Republic.

Daniel Barbu stated his was proud to take over the mission of facilitator of communication and collaboration between the members of an organisation playing such an important role in promoting democracy in the world.

“It’s time that an international organisation takes over a mission asserted one hundred years ago by Woodrow Wilson, that of making the world a better place, through democracy,” he said.

The decision that the AEP president be the next to take over this office was taken in August 2015, during the previous General Assembly of the Organisation. AEP is a member of A-WEB ever since the setting up of the latter body, in October 2013, with Romania having hosted the reunion of the Executive Committee of A-WEB in March 2015.

According to the A-WEB Charter, this association promotes efficiency in the organization of free, correct, transparent and participatory elections at world level. Its objectives are to identity as many recent trends as possible, challenges and evolutions in the democratic electoral management and the election process, and to facilitate the efficient exchange of experience and expertise between members, to strengthen electoral democracy at world level.