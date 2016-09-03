“AeroNautic Show 2016″ hosts aerobatic maneuvers, nautical performances and demonstrative exercises

Aerobatic maneuvers performed with aircraft, helicopters, parachute dives, nautical performances and demonstrative exercises were part of the 7th edition of the “AeroNautic Show 2016,” carried out on Saturday on the Morii Lake in Bucharest.

Bucharesters present in the event had the opportunity to watch demonstrative flights with aircraft and helicopters, demonstrative exercises performed by crews of the Romanian Gendarmerie, drowning rescue mission simulations, provided by the mobile emergency service – SMURD, but also boats wits sails, JetSkis or diving presentations.

The air show was opened with a demonstrative flight in formation with Diamond Katana DA 20 and Extra 200 aircraft, flown by instructors Bogdan Sorescu, Mugurel Toma and Marius Radulescu.

Attendants could also see acrobatics and presentations performed with YAK 52 TW aircraft, a Bell 206 B helicopter, a Suhoi airplane, a YAK 52 TW, or C-27-J Spartan.

Besides the air show, the “AeroNautic EXPO” exhibition in Crangasi Park was also available to the public, displaying battle technique, presented by Defence Ministry structures, and the intervention means of the Gendarmerie or SMURD teams.