Afacerea Est, the only Romanian film in the official selection of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

In anticipation of the national premiere scheduled for October 28, the comedy of Igor Cobileanski receives good news from abroad. Afacerea Est was selected for the Official Competition, of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival to take place November 11 to 27. Shortly after this announcement, the film team received the invitation to participate in the main competition of the Cairo International Film Festival (15-24 November), but because the two events overlapping, the film will be screened in the capital of Egypt in the Panorama section.

The film director declared himself happy, but also a little surprised about the selection: “From my experience I know that the festivals, especially the big ones, they do not feed themselves with comedies. The dramas are those that are crowning the shortlists of the important festivals. The fact that we have been selected both for the Tallinn and Cairo Film Festivals, probably confirms somehow – and here I do not want to be accused of lack of modesty, that the film deserves and that it is well understood across the Romanian borders. ” Afacerea Est will be represented at Tallinn, by Igor Cobileanski, the actor Constantin Puscasu and the producer Iuliana Tarnovetchi, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

Afacerea Est tells the story of a surprisingly friendship between two Moldavians, Marian (Constantin Puscasu), a provincial intellectual and Petro (Ion Sapdaru), an opportunist full of ideas. The two set off on a wild journey in the search of money needed to fulfill their dreams: Marian wants to marry with Veronica (Anne Marie Chertic), while Petro wants a crane on lease. They decide to become business partners and start working on a plan: to sell a horseshoes wagon. The plans are turn upside down, however, Marian and Petro do not lose the optimism and try other methods to take this to an end.

The regional premiere of 17 October in Iasi was a success, the audience said that was so excited of what they saw on the screen, and with the actors and the director. The film, a Romania-Republic of Moldova-Lithuania coproduction, will be seen in the cinemas across the country starting with October 28.

The film is produced by Alien Film in co-production with Just a Moment (Lithuania), Brio Film (R. of Moldova) and KaNoi Film (Romania), with the support of the National Centre for Cinematography (CNC), Lithuanian Film Center, HBO and TVR. Director and screenplay: Igor Cobileanski, DOP: Feliksas Abrukauskas, Mounting: Razvan Ilinca and Eugen Kelemen, Sound: Cristian Tarnovetchi, Music: Liviu Elekes, Scenography: Vali Ighigheanu, Costumes: Maria Pitea, Co-producers: Dagne Vildžiūnaitė, Oana Prata, Producer: Iuliana Tarnovetchi.