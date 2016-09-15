AFI Europe Romania starts developing AFI TECH PARK, a new offices project

AFI Europe Romania, a company which is part of the international AFI Europe N.V. group, headquartered in Netherlands, will start to develop AFI TECH PARK, a business park with a leasable area of 50,000 sq. m., located nearby J.W. Marriott Hotel and Romanian Parliament. The first stage of the project, AFI TECH PARK 1, will be delivered in Q1 2018, providing a leasable area of 20,000 sq. m. with modern offices.

„After successfully finishing the five office buildings in AFI Park, AFI Europe Romania focuses on another office project in Bucharest, answering to the growing demand of spaces coming from the multinational companies wishing to be headquartered close to downtown. AFI TECH PARK is an integrated business project, with excellent accessibility and visibility, thanks to its privileged central position. Tenants from AFI TECH PARK will benefit from various facilities and services, having 4,000 sq. m. of commercial spaces at the ground floor of the office buildings, being located across from Vulcan Retail Park and from the Liberty shopping center, which is 300 meters far from it. Thanks to the fact that the business park is located in the central area of Bucharest and not on the outskirts, the project has a unique advantage, sought by multinationals seeking A Class offices in Bucharest. We are confident that this business area will become a hub for the expanding multinationals, like it happened with the Bucharest’s west-central area”, stated David Hay, AFI Europe Romania CEO.

AFI TECH PARK will consist in 2 A Class buildings of reduced height and an office tower, surrounded by many green areas, with a central plaza and gardens, offering high technical standards, expansion options and all the facilities for the future tenants. Moreover, the retail area in AFI TECH PARK 1 will provide immediate access to various services, being occupied by a supermarket, a fitness club, a restaurant, a café, a pharmacy and others.

The office buildings will benefit from the highest standards in terms of equipment and technical specifications, which can be found in all projects designed by AFI Europe. The office park will be certified by LEED Platinum, offering lower utilities costs and expenditures to the future tenants.

AFI TECH PARK will be located between Progresului Boulevard and Tudor Vladimirescu Boulevard, being very well connected to the public transportation system.

Moreover, like all tenants in the AFI Europe projects, the tenants in AFI TECH PARK and their employees will be members of AFI Park Club, a unique club with advantages for consumers.