The already assigned spaces exceed 80%; the project will generate about 2,000 new jobs

AFI Europe sets the cornerstone of AFI Brasov, the company’s third shopping mall in Romania and announced on Tuesday the advancement of construction works. AFI Brasov shopping mall includes 200 shops and retail units while the assigned spaces already exceed 80%. The first stage of construction includes a shopping center with a total gross leasable area of 45,000 sqm (160,000 GBA) and one of the two Class A office towers that stretch over an area of 25,000 sqm GLA. The investment at this stage is of over EUR 120 million. The company estimates that the delivery date of the project is the first quarter of 2019.

The French retailer Carrefour was the first anchor of the shopping center with an area of 6,500 sqm. AFI Brasov shopping center will enjoy a very attractive mix of tenants. Inditex Group will bring to AFI Brasov on an area of 7,000 sqm its main brands such as Zara, Bershka, Stradivarius, Pull and Bear, Oysho and Zara Home.

Other top international brands as Sephora, Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Teilor, Kultho, Meli Melo, Optiplaza, Lee Cooper, Kenvelo, Tom Tailor, Intersport, Carturesti, MAC will offer a very special shopping experience to its visitors.

The new investment will create over 2,000 jobs and aims to become the new city center of interest and the preferred destination for shoppers, tourists, the business community and multinational IT&C companies.

“In our vision, the role of a company goes beyond the boundaries of business, and any success must also be a success of the community. That is why this symbolic moment representing the cornerstone of our first project in Brasov marks our goal to become the main point of interest of the city, both for the inhabitants and for the local and international business community. Large variety of fashion brands, perfect location, accessibility, leisure and entertainment facilities are the perfect mix for setting new trends and giving visitors a new modern shopping experience,” said David Hay, CEO of AFI Europe Romania.

A large area with entertainment facilities, service shops and a unique interactive zone with a new style of food court concept will set new trends and complete the shopping experience for the people living in Brasov and for those who visit this beautiful touristic destination.

The new shopping center will provide its guests with over 1,700 parking spaces and will have a 3,500 square meter green terrace, a cinema area with 10 VIP rooms, a 600 square meter casino, 1,200 square meters of entertainment, playgrounds and other attractions for children, restaurants and coffee shops.

AFI Brasov is the third AFI Europe commercial center developed in Romania, after AFI Cotroceni, the biggest mall in Romania (90,000 sqm GLA) and AFI Ploiesti (34,000 sqm GLA).