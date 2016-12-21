AFI Park 4 & 5 attain an occupancy rate of 95% and 97% for all the five buildings AFI Park

AFI Europe Romania has recently announced the signing of new lease agreements for over 6,000 sqm of office spaces in AFI Park 4 & 5, finishing this year the lease of 19,000 sqm in office buildings.

The newest tenants of the buildings are the provider of IT & BPO services, Hexaware Technologies, new entered on the market in Romania, the American companies Asentinel, specialized in technology solutions, and BullGuard Software, that actives in the consumer safety. Also, Endava Romania has secured an additional space to support the current plans for expansion, along with the international nutrition company Wellness Center powered by Herbalife that has opened here the largest center in Bucharest.

“AFI Park, the business park with 70,000 leasable sqm from the company’s portfolio, is nearing to achieving an occupancy rate of 100%. The important thing to note is that most of the leases for AFI Park has been concluded either with new companies entering the Romanian market, or with the current tenants that are expanding, which shows the strength of offices market in Romania,but also the package of valuable features and technical specifications that our offices provide. The experience that we gained through the development of this project will help us in our future development of the office segment: AFI Tech Park, located near the hotel J.W. Marriot, and AFI Offices Brasov, adjacent to the future the shopping center AFI Brasov, which we are confident that will become reference projects on the market”, said David Hay, CEO of AFI Europe Romania.

The Hexaware Technologies multinational company has leased 1,100 sqm of office spaces in AFI Park 4 & 5 while Asentinel, a leading provider in telecommunications expense management (Telecom Expense Management), became operational on an area of 1,000 square meters.

The BullGuard company specialized in cyber security, mobile security, 24/7 identity protection and the one on the social networks, but also a pioneer in the IoT security (Internet of Things), will relocate, expanding to 1,500 square meters.

For sports and nutrition activities, but also events, Wellness Center opened in AFI Park 4 & 5.

Endava Romania, a company that is delivering innovative solutions to the global leaders in finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, retail and tourism, with almost 600 employees in Bucharest and 2,000 throughout Romania, continues its expansion in the business park, by leasing more than 3,000 square meters in the new offices building, reaching a total of 9,000 sqm of rented spaces.

The AFI Park 4 & 5 buildings have leasable area of 32,000 sqm and provide excellent technical specifications, such as a surface of a typical floor of 3,000 square meters, plenty of natural light, an arrangement of electrical network and of HVAC according to the needs of the work spaces.

All the buildings in the business park are built to be “green”, sustainable, being certified LEED Gold. Also, all the tenants of AFI Park benefit from a reduction in energy and water consumption by 40%, compared with an ordinary office building.

The project helps the employees of the companies to save time, benefiting from an diverse offer of retail in AFI Cotroceni (which is in expansion stage to reach a leasable area of 87,000 sqm), additional to the commercial spaces on the ground floor of the offices, located in an area with little traffic during the rush hours.

AFI Europe Romania began the construction of the AFI Tech Park project, a business park Class A, located near the J.W. Marriott Hotel and the Romanian Parliament, but also the development of the project with mixed destination as shopping center and office building, AFI Brasov, in the center of Brasov, which will include a shopping center with a lettable area of 45,000 sqm and 20,000 sqm of rentable office .

About AFI Europe

AFI Europe, a subsidiary of AFI Properties, is one of the leading development companies, management and investment in real estate, operating in Central and Eastern Europe since 1997.

The diversified portfolio of AFI Europe includes shopping centers and retail properties, business parks and residential developments of large scale with mixed use. AFI Europe operates in Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Latvia.

About AFI Europe Romania:

AFI Europe operates in Romania since 2005. The company has developed and manages AFI Cotroceni, the largest and the most successful mall in Romania and one of the largest shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe. The shopping center covers an area of over 82,000 sqm and offers the visitors a vast entertainment area with multiple options for leisure and over 300 local and international brands stores, visited in an average of 50,000 customers per day.

In October 2013, AFI Europe opened AFI Ploiesti, developed the first and the only modern shopping mall in the center of Ploiesti, following an investment of over 50 million Euros. The shopping center offers a rent area (GLA) of 33,000 square meters, available on two floors comprising more than 100 national and international brands, with over 7,000 square meters of entertainment.

Adjacent, but completely integrated to the AFI Cotroceni shopping center, AFI Europe Romania has developed AFI Park, the newest and most advanced business park of Class A in Bucharest. The park offers 70,000 sqm of office spaces, occupied by the multinational companies in IT & C. The first three office buildings with a lettable area of 38,000 sqm are 100% leased. In April 2016, AFI Europe Romania completed the construction of AFI Park 4 & 5, which gives the project an additional leasable area of 32,000 sqm.

AFI Europe Romania currently plans to develop a shopping center with a GLA of 45,000 square meters and an office project of 25,000 sqm in the center of Brasov.

On the office buildings segment, AFI Europe Romania will develop AFI TECH PARK Bucharest, a class A business park comprising 50,000 square meters GLA, located in the vicinity of the hotel J.W. Marriott and The Parliament Palace. The business park will consist of two office buildings with reduced height and an office tower, with many green spaces, modern spaces, high tech, in an urban center with a central piazza and gardens. AFI TECH PARK will answer to the needs of expansion of IT & C companies in Romania, giving them a suitable space in terms of technical specifications and growth opportunities. The fact that the office center is located in the center of Bucharest, and not at the periphery, offers the project the unique advantage of being sought by multinationals in Romania.

Furthermore, AFI Europe Romania will develop in the near future two projects: on a plot of land of 80,000 square meters that it holds in Arad, it will build a retail park and a project with mixed use will be built on the plot of land of 148,000 sqm in Bucurestii Noi.