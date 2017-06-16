Agenda of important meetings at Victoria Palace on a tense day

Prime Minister meets British Defence Minister; bilateral defence cooperation, NATO cooperation – on agenda

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and British Defence Minister Michael Fallon, on visit in Romania, met on Thursday, at Victoria Palace, the talks on the agenda focusing on bilateral cooperation in the defence field and within the NATO framework.

According to a government press release, the two delegations discussed the development of defence cooperation both bilaterally and within NATO and the European Security and Defence Policy, especially in the context of late-term terrorist threats such as those having affected Britain too.

“We want to develop our cooperation and we will further promote the relationship with NATO as a means of strengthening the continent’s security,” said Sorin Grindeanu, quoted in the press release.

The head of the Executive reminded that Romania has allocated 2 pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for defence and intends to maintain the same level of funding for this domain.

British Defence Minister Michael Fallon also stated that Britain is interested in cooperating with the European Union countries in the field of security and defence, even after Brexit.

The British official also appreciated the contribution of Romanian troops to NATO missions, the press release says.

The meeting was also attended by National Defence Minister Gabriel Les and Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Paul Brummell.

Grindeanu, Saxony’s PM Stanislaw Tillich discuss development of bilateral relations

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu discussed on Thursday, at Victoria Palace, with a delegation headed by German land Saxony’s Prime Minister Stanislaw Tillich (photo) about the development of bilateral economic relations.

According to a government press release, German land Saxony’s Prime Minister is paying a visit to Romania, accompanied by an economic delegation interested in establishing relations with economic partners in our country.

The head of the Romanian Executive has highlighted the good economic position Romania has at this point, registering in the first quarter of the year a 5.7 pct increase as compared to the same period last year, “the best in the whole European Union.”

“We want to keep this pace and keep Romania stable and in the right direction,” Grindeanu said, as quoted in the release. The Prime Minister has said that Romania needs to “rev up the engines” with regard to the absorption of European funds and investments.

Regarding the relationship with Germany, a “strategic one”, Sorin Grindeanu stressed that the dialogue with Germany’s federal states is “very important” for Romania.

The head of the Executive also referred to the Romanian-German collaboration in the field of education, to the tradition of the good relations of the Romanians with the Saxon community, but also the Romanian community settled in Saxony.

Prime Minister Grindeanu also remarked that Romania will be the guest of honour at the Book Fair in 2018, in Leipzig, Saxony.

In his turn, German land Saxony’s Prime Minister Stanislaw Tillich underlined the interest of the delegation investors in finding business partners in Romania.

“We want to invest where there is available workforce and opportunities for economic development,” Stanislaw Tillich said, stressing that Romania has a well-prepared human resource.

The meeting at Victoria Palace was also attended by the Secretary of State in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Dan Neculaescu, and Germany’s Ambassador in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt.

Saxony PM Tillich congratulates Romania’s PM Grindeanu on not resigning office

German land Saxony’s Prime Minister Stanislaw Tillich has congratulated his Romanian counterpart Sorin Grindeanu on the latter’s decision not to resign office.

‘Congratulations on your last evening’s decision [not to step down as Romania’s prime minister],” Tillich told Grindeanu at the beginning of an official meeting at the Romanian Government House in Bucharest according to a video posted on Thursday on the web site of the Romanian Government.

Grindeanu replied that it is not easy, but he had worse times.

Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations received at the Victoria Palace: “Germany stays Romania’s main trading partner”

Germany further stays Romania’s main trading partner, as commercial exchanges last year amounted to over 26 billion euro, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said during a meeting at the Victoria Palace of Government with a delegation of German business people headed by the Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Wolfgang Büchele.

According to a government release, the head of the Executive emphasized during the meeting that “there is an major portfolio of German companies investing in Romania – 26,100 companies, and an amount of investments of about 5 billion euro.”

“Romania is an attractive business environment for investors, through the fiscal facilities it offers and the public policies in support of entrepreneurs. There are also special investment opportunities in transport, infrastructure, agriculture, regional development, environment and research,” Grindeanu said, as cited in the release.

On the same occasion, the Premier mentioned that in Q1 2017 Romania’s economic growth was 5.7 percent YoY, the highest in the EU.

Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Wolfgang Büchele highlighted in his turn the interest in continuing “this success story between Romania and Germany”, showing that German business people are interested in investing or expanding their business in Romania.

Stability is the key to business development, Büchele said, adding that highly skilled workforce and adjusting curricula to market needs are also essential for this.

The German businessmen representatives also mentioned the importance of legislation predictability and of simplified bureaucratic procedures for economic ties to thrive, the release also said.