Agerpres Picture Library on display at Cotroceni National Museum: An original archive, with pictures depicting important moments in Romania’s history, starting 1927

An exhibition called “Discover the Agerpres Picture Library” will open on September 14 at the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest.

In a press statement released on Monday, the museum says the news pictures on display reflect Romania’s political, cultural and artistic, economic, social and athletic life, depicting great changes and events having occurred in the country’s history.

The black and white as well as colour pictures from the Agerpres Picture Library are genuine works of art that will lead the public on a time travel through the history of Romania, reads the statement.

The Agerpres National News Agency has witnessed, through its journalists and photo journalists, all the great events in Romania’s contemporary history. Agerpres owns a vast picture library of millions of pictures, some of them dating back as far as 1927. Both its pictures and wires are available at its library department, which is tasked with capitalising on the agency’s rich heritage of print news and pictures.

Organised jointly with the Agerpres National News Agency, the exhibition stays open throughout October 14.

The partnership between the Cotroceni National Museum and the Agerpres National News Agency is a traditional one that has materialised in time in mutual promotion and cooperation under exceptional exhibition projects.

A valuable archive

The ‘Discover the AGERPRES Photography Archive’ exhibition, a history in living images of the Romanian social, political and cultural life, that has opened on Wednesday at the Cotroceni National Museum and can be visited until October 14.

“The AGERPRES National News Agency archive is an original one, with pictures depicting important moments in Romania’s history, starting 1927. The political, economic, social, cultural life, natural disasters, sports competitions – all captured on photographic film and through news items, represent testimonies in time. Impressive images, in black and white, people with their emotions, with the joy and emotion of a victory, a meeting or the pain of helplessness – a valuable archive which must be capitalised on through this kind of exhibitions,” Cotroceni National Museum interim manager dr Stefania Dinu told Agerpres.

She showed that the partnership between the institution she is heading and AGERPRES is a traditional one.

“The partnership between the Cotroceni National Museum and the AGERPRES National News Agency is a traditional one, materialised in time in the mutual image promotion and collaboration within some outstanding exhibition projects, such as the 2013 exhibition “Interwar Romania in Iosif Berman’s Photos,” Stefania Dinu said.

The exhibition displays over 40 images from the AGERPRES archive, which speak about Romania’s history, the press photos exhibited reflecting the political, economic, cultural, artistic, social and sports life of the country, but also the great changes and events that took place in time.

From the images depicting life during the interwar period (the Blanduzia coffee shop, the door-to-door sellers, the Scala Cinema, the Palace of Culture, the rafts on the Bistrita River or a fair), to those of King Mihai, presented with Carol II, Ion Antonescu, Petru Groza or in 1946 in Parliament, or photos of a 1942 military parade, to the images of the drought and famine during the years 1946 – 1947, the exhibition is a living document of Romania’s history.

The earthquakes of 1940 and March 4, 1977, the floods of 1970, the translation of blocks of flats and churches in the ’80s (the Schitul Maicilor and Cuibul de barza churches), the images with the Soyuz 40 spacecraft, with the Soviet-Romanian crew (Leonid Popov – Dumitru Prunariu), or the ones of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 – are as many instances of Romania’s history not missing from the AGERPRES photography archive.

Among the exhibited photos there are also novel images with the great victories of Romanian athletes (the team at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Ilie Nastase and Stan Smith in a Davis Cup match), or a series of Romania’s cultural figures: Nicolae Iorga, George Calinescu, Sergiu Celibidache, Maria Tanase, Victor Rebengiuc.

The AGERPRES National News Agency has a vast photo archive, including over 10 million pictures taken since 1927 until present. There are hundreds of thousands of rolls and about 5,000 photographic plates in the archive, each film including between 20 and 40 frames, and the plaque containing only one image.