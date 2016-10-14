Agricultural production drops 6.8 percent in 2015 because of crop production 10.7 percent decline

The agricultural production dropped by 6.8 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, to 68.75 billion lei, because of the crop production decline by 10.7 percent, according to the final data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The crop production recorded drops between minus 18.6 percent in the North-East development region and minus 4 percent in the South-Muntenia development region.

On the other hand, the animal production recorded a growth of 1.5 percent in 2015 compared to 2014. In this chapter, growth stood between 4.7 percent in the North-East development region and 0.3 percent in South-Muntenia development region, and the drops were between minus 4.4 percent in the South-East development region and minus 3.0 percent in the Bucharest-Ilfov development region.

“The agricultural production index in 2015 compared to 2014 was 93.2 percent overall, in crop production it was 89.3 percent and in animal production, 101.5 percent. The value of agricultural services was generally insignificant in 2015 contributing with only 1.2 percent to the value of the agricultural production on a national level,” the INS mentions.

The value of the agricultural branch production was of 68.75 billion lei in 2015, and the highest values were recorded in the South-Muntenia development regions, South-East and North-East, and the lowest values were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov development region, an agricultural region of less importance.

The structure of the agricultural production in 2015 was similar to the one in the previous year. In crop production the highest share was recorded in South-Muntenia development region (21.4 percent), South-East (18.9 percent) and North-East (15 percent) and in animal production the highest share was recorded in North-East (19.4 percent), South-Muntenia (15.8 percent) and Center (14.6 percent).