Agriculture Minister Daea: Approximately 80 pct of farmers already received subsidies

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea stated on Saturday in Suceava that approximately 80 percent of the farmers have received agricultural subsidies, taking into account that last year the subsidies were paid in August and September.

“A figure remained encrusted in my mind. A number of 1,785 farmers with the right to receive subsidy, last year, received these subsidies in August and September and now, until this date, a number of 1,418 farmers received subsidies. It’s an effort of the Government, of the state to move important amounts of the state budget towards farmers, so that the workings can be executed in time and each farmers’ right to be honored. (…) It’s the first objective that I have imposed to the Gov’t, through the governing programme adopted by Romania’s Parliament and it will remain the first objective in order to give in time the subsidies to Romanian farmers,” Daea stated.

The Agriculture Minister mentioned that he had a meeting on Saturday in Falticeni with specialists in the area and farmers.

“I have listened them carefully, I asked them to tell me exactly where and in what way they need to be helped. (…) The period of lodging requests is extremely important, between 1 March and 15 May. All the other things are depending on this period, so that in 2017 – downpayment and in 2018 the final payment of subsidies in zootechny can be offered even more earlier than now. It’s the first time in Romania when subsidies are offered starting 23 February,” Daea stated.