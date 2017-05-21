AgriMin Daea: Law on food waste must be amended, there is a need to anchor very well in reality the law’s provisions

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea stated on Sunday in Cefa, that the Law on food waste must be amended, which is why methodological norms haven’t been published yet, and he mentioned that on the website there is a version for public consultation.

“There is a need to anchor very well in reality the law’s provisions, this is why we think about tackling the law as it is in the next stage, because there are demands from those who enforce it, to look more closely to some provisions that currently don’t make it enforceable,” Agriculture Minister Petre Daea stated for Agerpres.

The Minister admitted that the Law on food waste, which was supposed to be enforced starting 21 May, six months after its publication in the Official Journal of Romania, has no enforcement norms.

“The normative act must be accompanied by methodological norms for its enforcement, through a Government decision, but the ones who were supposed to enter this crew of legal provisions had some observations, thus we have to make amendments to the law, this is why we haven’t released the methodological norms. We posted on the website a certain version, for public consultation. It’s not easy to enforce it, this is why I said that it’s best to stay and do it properly so that it can achieve its purpose,” the Minister stated.

Petre Daea added that he considers postponing the law, so that “a normative act that can be enforced in Romania will be made, one that can have the expected results.”

